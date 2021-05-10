Cardinals take second at State Championship

By Cory Smith

The East Surry golf team won the state runner-up trophy at Monday’s 1A State Championship. Team members, from left: Anderson Badgett, Jace Goldbach, Chase Harris, Bradley Davis, Austin Reeves and coach Darrin Haywood.

JACKSON SPRINGS — The East Surry golf team finished second overall at the 1A State Championship Match on May 10.

One week after tying for first in the Midwest Regional Championship, East Surry and Community School of Davidson once again finished with identical team scores at the State Championship.

The Cardinals and Spartans both finished at 29 over par, or 317, at the Foxfire Resort and Golf Club. The teams went to a one-hole playoff on the course’s first hole, which was a 365-yard Par 4.

Community School of Davidson went on to win the playoff hole when its top four players combined for 15 strokes compared to East Surry’s 17.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said East Surry coach Darrin Haywood. “We persevered through a bad start and fought back to tie CSD. I have enjoyed coaching these young men this season and look forward to coaching them in the future. Our plan is to be back next year in the hunt for the title.”

The Spartans have won the past three 1A state championships. Charter schools have won nine of the last 10 boys golf 1A state titles.

Bradley Davis had the Cardinals’ top score. Davis finished one-over par with 73 strokes, which was tied for the third best score out of 48 competitors.

Chase Harris also posted a top-10 finish by shooting 75. Harris was one of four golfers that tied for seventh overall.

Anderson Badgett and Jace Goldbach rounded out East Surry team score. Badgett tied for 22nd overall with a score of 83 (+11), and Goldbach finished 31st overall with a score of 86 (+14).

East Surry’s Austin Reeves was recognized as a winner of the 2021 1A Men’s Golf Sportsmanship Award.

