Mount Airy’s Noonkester qualifies for State Championship

May 4, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy senior Mattie Noonkester poses at Tuesday’s Central 1A/2A Regional Golf Championship.

Submitted Photo

STATE ROAD — Mount Airy senior Mattie Noonkester qualified for the 1A State Championship in girls golf by finishing second in Monday’s Regional Championship.

Noonkester has taken part in the 1A State Championship meet all four years of high school. Mount Airy finished second overall as a team in 2017, then Noonkester qualified as an individual in both 2018 and 2019.

She qualifies as an individual this year by finishing second in the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship. The meet, held at Cedarbrook Country Club, featured players from the following conferences: Central Carolina 2A, Mid-State 2A, Mountain Valley 1A/2A, Northwest 1A, PAC 7 1A, PAC 7 2A, Rocky River 2A, Western Piedmont 2A and Yadkin Valley 1A.

This year, only the top two teams in each regional championship qualify for the state championship. Then, the top nine individuals not in the top three of the top two qualifying teams would qualify.

Noonkester finished with a score of 72, which is two under par for the course. The winner of the regional championship, Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs, was only one stroke ahead of Noonkester.

Griggs finished second in the 2019 1A/2A Girls Golf Championship.

The 2021 State Championship will take place Tuesday, May 11 at Pinehurst No. 8 Course.