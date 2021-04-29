Lady Bears end season with 1-0 win

April 28, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Mount Airy soccer seniors gather for a picture following their final regular season match. Pictured from left: Gizelle Perez, Katherine Luchino, Jozy Combs, Brooke Lankford, Brianna Banten and Naz Bell.

Submitted Photo

DANBURY — Mount Airy wrapped up its regular season for girls soccer with a 1-0 win over North Stokes on Wednesday.

Kate Deaton scored the Lady Bears’ only goal. Deaton, a freshman, led the team with eight goals in 2021.

Wednesday’s win puts Mount Airy in third place in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 4-7-1 record.