Lady Hounds drop match against Falcons

April 21, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Weatherly Reeves (17) takes a goal kick for the Lady Greyhounds

<p>Kimberly Elias (42) sends a through ball to the North Surry offense.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Hailey Smith (41) shadows a Forbush midfielder.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Greyhound keeper Bailey Hawks punts for North Surry against Forbush.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Ashley Flores (40) challenges a Forbush player for a throw-in.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry dropped a tough match to one of the top teams in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference on Wednesday.

The visiting Forbush Falcons scored a trio of goals in the first half and added two more in the second to defeat North Surry 5-0.

“Our girls played really hard,” said North Surry coach Eric Jessup. “That’s a really good Forbush team. Not taking anything away from them.”

“Forbush did not get called for a single foul the entire 80 minutes. Hats off to Forbush for playing the cleanest soccer match ever, and hats off to the officiating crew for recognizing that.”

The Lady Greyhounds (4-5) came into Wednesday’s WPAC match shorthanded. Jessup was without numerous starters and role players for a myriad of reasons. One of these missing players was Cynthia Chaire, who has been one of the Greyhounds’ leading scorers this season.

Even without his normal roster, Jessup said he was proud of the effort given by his girls against the now 8-1 Falcons.

“We were down 5-0 and our girls were still hustling until the final whistle,” Jessup said. “Yeah, we lost 5-0, but we lost to really good Forbush team. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Forbush and Atkins meet somewhere deep in the playoffs.”

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead after scoring less than 120 seconds into the match. After this goal, North Surry regrouped and played Forbush close for the next 30 minutes.

Weatherly Reeves and Hailey Smith anchored the defense as center backs, and Kimberly Elias did so in the midfield.

“Those three played a really solid game for us,” Jessup said.

The trio made sure the Hounds’ defense stayed focused on the speedy Forbush attackers. The Falcons didn’t need much space to fire a shot, so North forced the visitors to take shots from outside the 18-yard box to give Bailey Hawks time to make the save.

Hawks started her third-straight game in goal for North, allowing Smith to play the field more.

“Bailey Hawks has come such a long way this season,” Jessup said. “She made a lot of solid saves tonight and is getting better each game, which is all we can ask.”

Elias led the Hounds into Forbush territory in the 13th minute and set Isabel Delfin up for a shot inside the box. Though Delfin’s shot went out for a goal kick, Eve Bodner intercepted the ensuing kick and put a shot on goal that was saved by Forbush.

After being held scoreless for half an hour of game time, Forbush piled in two goals just before the halftime whistle.

North Surry’s Nydia Cabrera came close to getting the Hounds on the board in the final minute. However, her shot was saved to leave the halftime score at 3-0.

Forbush added two more goals in the second half to reach the final five-goal deficit.

Jessup applauded his team for not giving up a goal on Forbush’s numerous free kick opportunities from just outside the 18. He’s seen more goals scored off opposing free kicks than he’d care to remember this year, so he was glad to see his team adapting and overcoming.

The Greyhounds have two games scheduled for the final week of regular season competition with potential for a third. North Surry will host Atkins on April 26 then travel to Walkertown April 28.

North’s home match against Walkertown was originally scheduled for April 6, but had to be postponed. The schools are still working on a makeup date for the last week of the season.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports