Eagles complete sweep of Greyhounds

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue serves in the No. 1 singles match against North Surry.

North Surry senior William Gonzalez returns a forehand in the No. 6 singles match.

Golden Eagle senior Chris Chambers earned a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 3 singles match against North Surry.

North Surry’s Nathan Lattimore slices a backhand in Tuesday’s match against Surry Central.

Jacob Edmonds returns a Greyhound serve in the No. 2 singles match.

Holdin Hall earned North Surry’s only individual win of Tuesday’s match with a singles victory in the No. 4 spot.

Surry Central completed its sweep of county foe North Surry on Monday with an 8-1 win.

“Glad we were able to win those tight matches down the line to seal the match,” said Central coach Mason Midkiff. “North Surry was not going to give us anything, but my guys did not want to lose to one of our county rivals. There were some good battles on the courts today!”

The 8-1 result mirrors that of the two teams’ first meeting back on March 30. However, there were different individual matchups the second time around that made for a competitive match. Five of the six singles matches saw alternate combinations than the first match between North and Central.

The one pairing that stayed the same was at the No. 1 spot. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue faced off against North’s Connor Nichols just as the two did in Dobson weeks earlier. Pardue won the match at North 6-0, 6-0.

Central’s Chris Chambers came close to a double bagel victory, but dropped one game in the second set of the No. 3 singles match. He defeated North Surry’s Caleb Doss 6-0, 6-1.

North Surry’s McKinley Nixon and Central’s Jacob Edmonds did battle in the No. 2 singles match. Nixon put up a fight in the first set, staying within a game of Edmonds at each changeover. Edmonds managed to win back-to-back games up 4-3 to take the first set 6-3.

Nixon took a 3-2 lead over Edmonds in the second set, but dropped four of the next five games to fall 6-4.

The next match to finish was on court No. 6. North Surry’s William Gonzalez led Central’s Maddox Martin 4-3 before Martin won three-straight to take the first set. Martin went up 2-1 in the second set, and finished strong by taking four-straight games to win 6-1.

Both the No. 4 and No. 5 singles matches were marathons. The No. 4 match’s first set lasted close to 55 minutes, and the No. 5 match’s went more than 75 minutes.

Central’s No. 5 Abbott Nixon and North’s Nathan Lattimore were forced to play a first-set tiebreaker tied 6-6. Abbott took the tiebreaker by a score of 7-3. Lattimore won the first match of the second set, but then fell behind a game where he would stay until Abbott won 6-4.

North Surry’s Holdin Hall overcame a 5-4 first-set deficit by winning three-straight games. He and Central’s Daniel Atkins had some of the longest rallies of the evening and had to resolve the second set in a tiebreaker, which Hall won 7-5 for North’s lone victory of the match.

In doubles: No. 1 Pardue and Edmonds defeated Nichols and McKinley Nixon 8-2, No. 2 Atkins and Abbott Nixon defeated Doss and Hall 8-4, and No. 3 Chambers and Martin defeated Lattimore and Gonzalez 8-2.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports