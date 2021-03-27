Runnin’ Patriots finish third in East Coast Tournament

The Surry Runnin Patriots were one of 76 teams from 14 states that took part in the East Coast Homeschool Basketball National Tournament from March 16-19. Submitted Photo Surry Runnin’ Patriot senior Filson Williams competes for a jump ball against Georgia’s Coastal Hurricanes. Submitted Photo Surry Homeschool’s Tyler Spence (23) and Joshua Bunke run in transition. Submitted Photo Nathan Mabe shoots a pair of free throws against Georgia’s Coastal Hurricanes. Submitted Photo

GATLINBURG, Tenn. —The Surry Runnin’ Patriots boys basketball team wrapped up their 2020-21 season with to a trip to the East Coast Homeschool Basketball National Tournament in Tennessee.

It was an emotional time, as the Patriots knew these were the last games for seniors Nathan Mabe, Troy Lowell and Filson Williams. Mabe and Lowell have been with the Runnin’ Patriots since middle school years.

The tournament took place March 16-19 and hosted 76 teams from 14 states: Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, Maryland, Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

Similar to the girls’ tournament, each team has the chance to play three pool games in the first two days to encourage what bracket they will be placed in and what seed they will be. After this, they then play two or three more games to determine their final place in their bracket.

Surry Homeschool started on the morning of Tuesday, March 16, with their first game in pool play. The Patriots faced off against Richmond, Va.-based Spirit Warhawks. Going into the tournament, this was the No. 1-ranked team of 32 varsity boys teams at the tournament.

True to form, the Warhawks started with an offensive onslaught in the first quarter by scoring 31 points. This included six three-pointers.

“This was probably the best team we faced all year,” said Patriots’ coach Paul Bunke. “They had as much offensive firepower as we’ve seen, and their No.1 was probably the best rebounder we’ve faced all year.”

Richmond opened a 15-point first quarter lead and led by 18 at half. The Patriots managed to get out on the fast break and get some easy baskets throughout the game, however the Warhawks offense always answered.

Spirit closed out the Patriots by a final score of 91-57.

“Just as we see in high-level basketball, especially nowadays, it was a case of ‘good defense, better offense,’” said Coach Bunke. “They hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and eleven for the game. Just too much to handle that day.”

For the game, Mabe paced the Patriots with 17 points while swatting three shots, and Williams pitched in 15 and eight rebounds. Point guard Joshua Bunke added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tuesday was the Patriots’ two-game day, and in the second matchup they faced North Texas United. In this game, it was sophomore forward Tyler Spence’s time to shine.

Spence connected on four three-pointers in the first half.

“I love to give players nicknames, and I call Tyler ‘Spence Mountain’ because he’s so strong. Defenders don’t think a big guy can shoot from distance, but he can,” said Coach Bunke.

North Texas came out on top by a final of 54-48, led by John Shelton’s game-high 28 points, as the Patriots struggled to score in the third quarter. Surry’s fourth-quarter rally fell short of eclipsing North Texas’ eight-point lead after the third.

Spence led all Patriot scorers with 18 for the game, and Joshua Bunke added 13. Spence and Joshua snared seven rebounds apiece, and Bunke added four assists and two steals.

On Wednesday, Surry faced the Lighthouse Eagles from Wake Forest, N.C. The Eagles began the game with reckless abandon against the taller and more athletic Surry team. Surry started flat against Lighthouse, as the previous day’s two games, against two extremely tough teams, exhausted the Patriots mentally and physically.

The scrappy Eagles opened a 13-point lead in the first half against Surry, who looked “off” on both offense and defense in the first half.

“Our team knows I love them, but sometimes I’ve got to chew on them a bit,” Coach Bunke said. “Wednesday was one of those times. The halftime speech was basically ‘get tough, get ticked off, or do whatever it takes to motivate yourself, and go take care of business’, and they responded emphatically in the second half.”

The Patriots turned the tide on a breakaway slam dunk by freshman Shawn Weyant, took the lead shortly thereafter, and never looked back. Surry used their superior length and speed to get out and run, overwhelming a Lighthouse team that looked very much in control of the game at halftime.

In this game, Patriots’ big man Nathan Mabe paced the offense. Mabe, an emotional leader for Surry, decided to turn the Patriots’ fortunes around and put the team on the shoulders of his 6-foot-3 frame. Mabe ignited the Patriots’ fast break in a very unique way from his post position and proved too much for the Eagles, as he finished with 23 points for the game on a very efficient 11-of-13 shooting effort.

Mabe also collected eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

In an interesting role reversal, Joshua Bunke turned Mabe loose on the fast break, collecting 14 rebounds and dishing out six assists to go with his 12 points. Bunke’s 12 points and 14 rebounds became the Patriots’ first double-double of the tournament.

Weyant’s dunk certainly brought the crowd to its feet at the Rocky Top Sports World Complex in Gatlinburg. Additionally, Weyant had a solid all-around game as he scored eight points, collected six rebounds and dished out six assists, not to mention the “shoot the gap” steal that led to the slam dunk.

These three games finished out pool play for the Patriots. Based on their record and point differential, Surry was placed in the 4A bracket and matched up against the Knoxville (TN) Ambassadors.

In this game, the Patriots worked hard, but were plagued with foul trouble and poor shooting—as they went 0-of-11 from 3-point range. This was the only game of the tournament that the Patriots did not connect on a single three-point shot.

The Ambassadors led by 12 at half and eventually closed Surry out by a score of 65-51. Mabe again led the Runnin’ Patriots offensively with 22 points, including eight of nine free throw attempts.

Williams made an impact in this game, notching the Patriots’ second double-double of the tournament with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lowell grabbed 11 boards in a losing effort as Joshua Bunke sat out much of the second half with foul trouble.

In the Patriots’ final game of the tournament, they faced Georgia’s Coastal Homeschool Athletic Association Hurricanes. Dogged by the Hurricanes’ tough defense in the first half, the Patriots once again faced a halftime deficit. An additional obstacle the Patriots faced was foul trouble. Point guard Joshua Bunke had picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter and had to sit out the rest of that quarter and most of the fourth.

But the Patriots’ team approach kicked in. Soft-spoken senior guard Lowell, Bunke’s backcourt mate since seventh grade, stepped in and led the team. Lowell finished as the Patriots’ leading scorer with 15 points to go with eight rebounds.

Lowell’s effort in his final game for the Surry Runnin’ Patriots paced five team scorers in double figures. Williams’ performance was crucial as he notched 11 points and collected 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the week.

Mabe had 14 points and eight rebounds, Spence contributed 12 points and eight rebounds, and Joshua Bunke added 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals despite his limited minutes.

Joshua also connected on four of four free throw attempts late in the game to help seal a 70-58 win for Surry.

“To say I’m proud of this team would be a huge understatement,” Coach Bunke said. “It was a wonderful season; our team is getting better every year as we have rebuilt on what I believe is a very good system. We played against teams from big cities, drawing from a much bigger talent pool than what we have access to, and we were more competitive than we’ve been in years.”

“I wish our seniors the very best in the next phase of their lives, and it has been an honor to coach them. And the guys who plan to return still make up the nucleus of a great team.”

As the program looks to the future, the Patriots are planning workouts this summer as well as a team basketball camp. For any families who are homeschooling or are considering homeschooling, more information can be obtained at the Surry Runnin’ Patriots Facebook page, or the team’s website runninpatriots.com