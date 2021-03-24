Greyhounds grind out win over Wildcats, 14-8

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Surry Runnin’ Patriots closed their 2020-21 season by competing in the East Coast Homeschool Basketball National Tournament.

The four-day tournament took place March 16-19 and hosted 76 teams from 14 states. Each team has the chance to play three pool games in the first two days to encourage what bracket they will be placed in and what seed they will be. After this, they then play two or three more games to determine their final place in their bracket.

The Patriots started the week with their first pool play game against the Lynchburg Home Educators. The Pats started out slow and did not rebound well in the first half.

During the second half, Surry continued to play hard, started picking up their defense and managed to pull out the win.

Karlie Effler and Kayleigh Cooper led the team in scoring with 12 points each, followed by Ashlyn Cooper with eight, Elisabeth Eacho with six, Jordan Williams with five, and Faith McClary and Lindsay Cooper each with two.

Karlie Effler also had 10 rebounds, giving her a double-double.

The next pool game was against North Wake, a team who Surry has faced many times. According to Surry coach Todd Hill, this North Wake team was one of the best rebounding teams that Surry would face all year.

The Pats played strong throughout the entirety of the game and were able to keep it tight. Faith McClary shot the ball very well, which helped the Pats maintain their lead.

Coming into the fourth quarter, the score was tied and the Pats were doing everything they could to get ahead. They kept playing their best and eventually were able to win the game by eight.

McClary led the Patriots this time with 18 points, followed by Effler with 11, Kayleigh Cooper with eight, Williams with seven, Jordan Weddle with five, Ashlyn Cooper with three, and Lindsay Cooper and Eacho each with two.

Effler also had 11 rebounds, making this her second double-double of the week.

The last Pool game for the Patriots was against The Faith Falcons from Michigan. Surry pressed throughout most of the game to try and get a big lead. The Falcons were a very scrappy team and were not giving up.

The Pats made some adjustments, managed to get a nice lead in the second half, and won the game, 56-34.

Kayleigh Cooper was the lead scorer with 16, followed by Lindsay Cooper and Williams each with nine, Effler with eight, Ashlyn Cooper with six, McClary with five, and Eacho with three.

“In our first team meeting of the week, our assistant coach told the team that we were playing not to lose, and we needed to cut the rope,” Hill said. “That just meant ‘play free.’ We wanted the girls to be relaxed and not worry about the results of the game. I think this helped us with these pool games and throughout the rest of the tournament.”

After winning all three pool games, the Patriots were able to advance to the Varsity Girls Top Bracket as a fifth seed. The next few games would determine the Pats final place in the tournament.

Surry’s first game in the top bracket was against the team from Central Virginia Homeschool Athletic Association, who also had a Patriot mascot. CVHAA is based out of from Richmond, Va.

Surry started out slow in the first quarter and allowed the Richmond Patriots to get a lead of 10-4. The Runnin Patriots picked it up in the second quarter, but they were not able to make the adjustments they needed on offense.

Richmond led 22-12 at the half.

“We made some really bad mistakes in our press during the first half, which allowed them to get some good looks,” Hill said. “We finally made a few adjustments and got some points that we needed.”

The Surry Pats played well in the second half, but they were unable to stop their opponents from scoring. The Richmond Patriots continued to gain momentum and outscored the Pats in every quarter.

Richmond went on to win the game 46-31.

“They came out strong and forced us to do some things on offense that we didn’t want to do,” Hill said. “We were unable to adjust quick enough and our defensive mistakes are what helped them to win.”

Kayleigh Cooper once again led the team in scoring with 14, followed by Effler with eight, Ashlyn Cooper with four, Williams with three, and Lindsay Cooper with two.

Effler led in rebounds with 10, followed by McClary, who had five rebounds and three assists.

After losing this game, The Pats moved to the loser’s bracket where they would play the Lighthouse Eagles for fifth place.

The Patriots came out very sluggish in the first quarter and allowed the Eagles to get a small lead. Surry continued to play hard offensively and defensively in the second quarter, allowing them to tie the game at the half.

“We started out very slow in the beginning,” Hill said. “But we continued to push them hard defensively, which allowed us to start getting to the rim.”

Throughout the second half, the Pats continued playing hard, but were unable to stop the Eagles from scoring. They were down six going into the fourth quarter. Surry never gave up and continued to score and play defense, keeping the game tight.

After a tough fight, the Pats managed to win the game 65-63.

“They changed up their defense in the second half, which allowed us to get to the rim,” Hill said. “We played three bad quarters, but we played as a team and kept working hard, which helped us get the win.”

Lindsay Cooper led the team in scoring with 20 points, followed by Kayleigh Cooper with 15, Effler with 13, Ashlyn Cooper with eight, McClary with five, and Williams with four.

Effler led in rebounds with 12, followed by Lindsay Cooper with 10, Giving each of them a double-double. Ashlyn Cooper also had eight rebounds and Lindsay Cooper had four steals.

After winning four-of-five games in the tournament, Surry was able to finish fifth out of 18 teams. This allowed Surry to finish the year with a record of 26-6.