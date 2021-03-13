Unity over self: Greyhounds continue to fight adversity

The North Surry offensive line gives quarterback Aaron Mauck (19) plenty of time to target a receiver downfield. Cory Smith | The News “If you want to know what it’s like to be a North Surry Greyhound, you look at his jersey.” - North Surry coach Patrick Taylor on the incredible effort of senior Ty Montgomery. Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Jahreece Lynch (3) returned the opening kickoff of Friday’s game for a North Surry touchdown. Cory Smith | The News Tanner Woods (7) celebrates a Greyhound touchdown in Friday’s game against Forbush. Cory Smith | The News

On Friday, North Surry played its first football game inside Charles Atkins Stadium since Oct. 25, 2019.

Though the end result, a 50-20 Forbush win, wasn’t exactly what the Greyhounds had in mind for their home opener, North Surry head coach Patrick Taylor had a lot to be thankful for.

“I’m proud to be the head football coach at North Surry,” Taylor said. “This team has been through adversity every week of this season, and I have the best locker room and the best football team I’ve coached in 19 years. I have senior leadership who are bringing the younger ones along, they sit in the locker room before the game like veterans, they prepare like veterans.”

North Surry (0-3) came into week three’s game against Forbush having not scored in 2021 and, thanks to injuries, only 41 players. Of the 41, 29 are freshmen and sophomores, many of whom just moved to the varsity squad after the JV team folded earlier in the week.

But the Hounds didn’t shy away from the challenge of a team that won its first two games by a combined score of 105-7. On the opening kickoff, sophomore Jahreece Lynch bobbed and weaved through nearly 90 yards of traffic to score North Surry’s first touchdown of the season.

Jovani Flores split the uprights on the PAT to make it 7-0 for North.

Lynch’s TD would be the Greyhounds’ only points until the fourth quarter. In that time, Forbush scored 36 uninterrupted points. Forbush’s senior quarterback Casey Graham led the balanced attack on 10-of-16 passing for 226 yards passing, two passing TDs and an interception. Graham also added 12 rushes for 67 yards.

The Falcons’ 50 points in Friday’s game came from all three phases: the offense converted two passing touchdowns and three rushing TDs, the defense forced three turnovers (one interception, two fumbles) and sacked Lynch for a safety in the second quarter, Nathan Hampton took a punt return 75 yards to the house, and placekicker David Guadarrama went 6-for-6 on PATs and hit two field goals.

“All the stuff we’ve been through, these guys keep coming back and they keep getting tighter,” Taylor said. “The best teams are the ones that come together, pick each other up and keep us going. Even through the fourth quarter, nobody quit. Nobody was just trying to get the game over. Nobody was arguing and bickering with each other.”

After Lynch, who finished with five completions for 28 yards and an interception, briefly left the game with an injury in the third quarter, North shifted Ryan Simmons to quarterback for a play before bringing in sophomore Aaron Mauck. Mauck went on to throw five completions for 36 yards.

One of these completions was Mauck’s first-career TD pass. With 11:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mauck hit senior Tanner Woods for a 10-yard touchdown.

A highlight of the Greyhounds offense was freshman running back Jake Simmons. After just two carries for a loss of five yards in the first half, Simmons rushed 16 times for 145 yards and a TD in the second.

Simmons wasn’t the only shining star, though. Taylor pointed out the important role his seniors played as phenomenal players as well as mentors to the younger players.

Taylor mentioned the roles of his seniors and how each made a big impact on the squad. One senior specifically was used as an example of Taylor’s dream player: Ty Montgomery.

Gesturing to the muddy No. 55 jersey that no longer glistened white, Taylor said: “If you want to know what it’s like to be a North Surry Greyhound, you look at his jersey. He plays every down: on special teams, offense and defense.

He continued: “Our senior leadership is unmatched. They have taken those freshmen under their wings. They know we’re building for the future, but the future is now.”

“Unity over self” is North Surry’s theme for the 2021 season. No matter the situation in which the Greyhounds are faced against, Taylor knows his players will never stop fighting.

“I loved the way we finished that game,” Taylor said. “We created a turnover, scored two touchdowns and threw it before they took their starters out. We created that turnover and they had to do something; I mean that is big things for this football team.”

“I’ll tell you something: these teams right now that are getting a little saucy on us, we’re keeping it on a little notepad in there, ‘cause in a few more years we’re going to come collecting rent. I promise you that.”

Fly High No. 5

Less than 10 months ago, the North Surry community was in a state of mourning following the death of 2018 graduate Nic Rodriguez, who passed away at the age of 20.

To honor Rodriguez’s legacy, Taylor and his coaching staff made the No. 5 jersey the highest honor a Greyhound football player could receive.

“One of our juniors, Ryan Simmons, has played quarterback, tailback and wide receiver; he’s had to be our utility man,” Taylor said. “Ryan has the honor in this shortened season of wearing the No. 5 in honor of Nic Rodriguez. He brings that hard work ethic, he’s willing to do whatever it is for his team and he’s turned into a leader. That’s something that we did for this season because Nic Rodriguez would’ve been pleased to see Ryan Simmons wear that jersey.

Scoring

North Surry – 7, 0, 0, 13 = 20

Forbush – 10, 19, 7, 14 = 50

1Q

11:44 NSHS 7-0 – Jahreece Lynch 88-yard kickoff return, Jovani Flores PAT

7:56 BUSH 7-7 – Luke Bennett 26-yard rush TD, David Guadarrama PAT

3:29 BUSH 7-10 – David Guadarrama 25-yard field goal

2Q

9:49 BUSH 7-17 – Nathan Hampton 75-yard punt return TD, David Guadarrama PAT

3:34 BUSH 7-24 – Dylan Hutchens 4-yard rush TD, David Guadarrama PAT

2:36 BUSH 7-26 – Safety forced by Forbush’s Dylan Hutchens, Wesley Trivette and Ayden Gardner

1:10 BUSH 7-29 – David Guadarrama 23-yard field goal

3Q

10:39 BUSH 7-36 – Casey Graham pass to Travon Martin 37-yard TD reception, David Guadarrama PAT

4Q

11:54 NSHS 13-36 – Aaron Mauck pass to Tanner Woods 10-yard TD reception, PAT no good

8:27 BUSH 13-43 – Casey Graham 23-yard rush TD, David Guadarrama PAT

3:53 BUSH 13-50 – Casey Graham pass to Nathan Hampton 57-yard TD reception, David Guadarrama PAT

2:52 NSHS 20-50 – Jake Simmons 69-yard rush TD, Jovani Flores PAT

