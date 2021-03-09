Catching up with NFL Draft class

There is no NFL Draft Combine this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about the combine.

In one of the dumbest moves seen in the past year (which has been filled with lots of head-scratchers thanks to COVID-19), the NFL released a list this week of all the young men it would have invited to the combine — you know, if the league bothered to have one.

It’s like sending out wedding invitations after you’ve already called off the wedding.

Let’s not forget that this is a league that insisted on playing games all season in the midst of a global pandemic just so it wouldn’t lose its TV contract revenue.

The NFL had no problem at all coming up with a system in which it decided that it would be okay for 1,500+ men to spend three hours in very close proximity to each other, huffing and puffing with visible plumes of exhalations blowing into another’s face in the cold late-fall air.

However, the NFL decided that it couldn’t hold a combine workout for the 323 college players hoping to become NFL team members next fall. It’s almost like league officials made these decisions based on revenue generation, right?

So, instead, let’s look back and see how badly I messed up in predicting the results of some recent combines, starting with 2017.

In 2017 it was obvious to everyone, including Sports Dude Jeff, that this was a very special class of running backs. How special? In the four seasons these guys have been in the league 11 of them have rushed for at least 2,000 yards already. Seven of them have rushed for 3,000 yards, and that is with Leonard Fournette missing the mark by just 2 yards.

Compare that to 2018 where only four names stand out: Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Sony Michel and Ronald Jones II.

Everyone knew about the top five RBs: Fournette and Christian McCaffrey went in the first round; Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon went in the second; Alvin Kamara slipped to the third, but that was only because of team’s drafting for need at other positions.

That surely wasn’t all in this class. Later in the third round came Kareem Hunt and James Conner. In the fourth round came Tarik Cohen, known more for his pass catching than his running, as well as Jamaal Williams and Marlon Mack. In the fifth round came Aaron Jones, and then way down in the seven round the Seahawks got a bargain in Chris Carson (4,000 yards from scrimmage).

So who has had the biggest impact?

It’s hard to top Alvin Kamara, who has topped 6,000 yards from scrimmage and 58 TDs in four seasons.

Also in the running would be McCaffrey with 5,800 yards and 45 TDs.

Then come Cook, 4,900 yards and 36 TDs; Hunt, 4,600 yards and 39 TDs; Jones, 4,400 yards and 43 TDs; Mixon, 4,300 and 25 TDs; Carson, 4,000 yards and 28 TDs; and Fournette with 4,200 yards and 25 TDs.

I also said this was a special class for tight ends. Other than one standout (which I called), the class hasn’t been quite as good as I thought.

To my utter surprise, a TE who impressed me slid all the way to the fifth round. I was mad the Panthers didn’t pick him earlier. George Kittle, who was the 146th selection, has 3,579 yards receiving and is a good blocker.

At the top of the list, going in the top 100 were O.J. Howard, Evan Engram, David Njoku, Gerald Everett, Adam Shaheen and Jonnu Smith.

Shaheen was stiff as a board and didn’t show good hands. I couldn’t believe he went in the second round, 45th overall. Five of these players have 1,000 yards receiving so far in their careers (which isn’t much over four seasons), and only Engram has passed 2,000 yards for everyone not named Kittle.

The wide receivers have more than made up for that yardage, though.

There are six WRs with 2,500 yards receiving already, and if you include Curtis Samuel’s time spent at RB this past season, he has 2,500 yards from scrimmage.

This list includes Juju Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, Corey Davis and Mike Williams.

It was also a strong draft for pass defenders, although I only saw half a dozen that looked like sure things.

In this class, 15 defensive backs have at least five interceptions (as well as LB Matt Milano). Of those, 12 also have at least 115 tackles — this includes Rasul Douglas, who spent the second half of the season as a starter for the Panthers.

The group is led by corners like Marshon Lattimore, Tre’Davious White, Marlon Humphrey, Damontae Kazee, Kevin King, Shaquill Griffin and Fabian Moreau. The safeties are led by Jamal Adams, Budda Baker, Jabrill Peppers, Marcus Maye, Marcus Williams, John Johnson, Eddie Jackson, Desmond King, Xavier Woods and Rayshawn Jenkins.

— — —

In case you don’t recall, this was a pretty good draft for the Panthers, except the third round.

In the first came McCaffrey. In the second was WR Samuel and starting RT Taylor Moton.

The Panthers needed a pass rusher, but the class was very slim past Myles Garrett at #1 overall. The talking heads at ESPN and NFL Network even criticized the Steelers for drafting T.J. Watt, thinking he wouldn’t turn out to be any good at sacking QBs.

In the third round the Panthers drafted Daeshon Hall. Who? Exactly. He was activated for one game, playing on special teams. Then he spent two years with the Eagles, getting all of nine tackles and 1.5 sacks.

What were they thinking? Hall only managed 14 sacks in 42 games in college at Texas A&M.

To make matters worse, the Panthers traded their fourth-round pick to the Cardinals to move up in the third round to get Hall.

If they had stayed put, the Panthers could have gotten a defensive back like Shaquill Griffin, John Johnson, Jourdan Lewis or Rasul Douglas in the third round and still had a fourth rounder to use on someone like Carl Lawson (20 sacks in about three seasons’ worth of games) or my man George Kittle.

In the fifth the team got nickel back Corn Elder, which might have been a good pick, but Corn had a knee injury that cost him the 2017 season and slowed him down for 2018. This past season was his first as a regular contributor, posting 28 solo tackles, 40 total tackles and three passes broken up.

In the sixth round the team got FB Alex Armah, which was weird because most teams don’t even use a fullback anymore, so he likely would have been available as an undrafted free agent.

The same could be said of the last pick, which was used on Harrison Butker, the only time in team history a kicker has been chosen.

Then to make matters worse, the team moved Butker to the practice squad, where he was stolen away by the Chiefs.

Sure, Graham Gano responded with his best season and made his only Pro Bowl. He even made that 63-yarder in 2018 to win a game. However, the veteran soon after was hurt and missed 20 games before joining the Giants this past season. Carolina could sure use Butker now.