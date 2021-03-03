Granite Bears fall in Regional Final

Mount Airy’s three seniors hold the 2020-21 West Regional Runner-up trophy. Pictured from left: Holden Poindexter, Peyton Harmon and Grant Routh. @GraniteBears on Twitter

DENVER — Mount Airy’s quest for the 2021 State Championship came to an end Tuesday as the Bears fell to Lincoln Charter 64-54.

Lincoln Charter came into Tuesday’s game averaging 80.8 points per game, which is second in the state among all divisions. Mount Airy did hold the Eagles to their lowest scoring total of the season, but a cold stretch late in the game allowed Lincoln Charter to pull away with the win.

“I’m super proud of our guys,” said Bryan Hayes, Mount Airy’s third-year head coach. “Besides hurt, pride is the biggest feeling I have right now. Our seniors were exceptional as leaders this year, and our underclassmen were solid in their performances as well.”

Tuesday’s regional final was Mount Airy’s third-straight game against a non-traditional 1A school: the Bears defeated private school Christ the King 74-66 in the first round, and public charter schools Uwharrie Charter (73-48) and Mountain Island Charter (57-49) in the second and third rounds.

With Wilson Prep winning the East Regional Championship, a non-traditional school is guaranteed to win the 1A State Championship for the sixth-straight season. Only three traditional public schools have won the 1A title since 2008.

“I told the guys that I’m proud to be from a traditional high school where we meet them as young first and second graders at our basketball camps, help them develop and grow, get them again in middle school and then eventually high school,” Hayes said.

“I’m proud this is how Mount Airy is competing against schools that get to recruit, and I’m proud to have kids in locker room and in our community that take pride in coming from Mount Airy. They take pride in putting in the work and representing our school.”

Mount Airy, who finishes the season 14-4, relied heavily on its defense against the Eagles. The Bears’ aggressive man-to-man defense got them this far, and Hayes wasn’t about to change the playbook.

After weathering the initial Lincoln Charter storm in the first quarter, Mount Airy turned around and outscored the Eagles 18-9 in the second to take a four-point halftime lead.

“We just tried to go at them and match their intensity,” Hayes said. “Coming in, we knew we were going to have to fight fire with fire. If they want to bring pressure, we have to be in attack mode too.”

Sam Cogen led the Eagles with 19.8 points per game this season and was well on his way to another standout performance with nine first-quarter points. Once the Bears adjusted, Cogen only had two points in the second quarter.

No Eagle player had more than three points in the second quarter.

The Bears offense, meanwhile, had its best quarter of the night. Caden Fitzgibbons attacked the basket and scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the second. Holden Poindexter and Brooks Sizemore each knocked down 3-pointers, the latter of which tied the game at 27 with 1:49 left in the half.

Fitzgibbons followed the triple by grabbing an offensive board and quickly putting it back up to give the Bears their first lead of the night. The junior kept his foot on the gas pedal by snatching the ball away from Lincoln Charter in the backcourt and slamming it home, capping off a 20-point quarter to go up 31-27.

Foul trouble took momentum from the Bears in the second half. Zeb Stroup picked up his third foul in the closing moments of the second quarter and then his fourth personal in the third. He and Poindexter both had to play cautious defense in the second half.

“They (the Eagles) went to their guns and they scored,” Hayes said. “Zeb had four and they knew that. They were going at him and he was playing a little tentatively – and rightfully so – because he didn’t want to pick up his fifth.”

“Reece [Deaton] and Tyler [Mason] did a really good job when Zeb had to come out for a while.”

After going scoreless in the final three minutes of the second quarter, Lincoln Charter opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run. Cogan and Elijah Burnette combined for eight of those points.

The Eagles outscored the Bears 18-12 in the third to go up 45-43 entering the final quarter. Mount Airy was able to tie the game before the clock started running when Routh converted two technical free throws. Sizemore added a pair of free throws to go up 47-45 just nine seconds into the fourth.

Mount Airy led 49-48 with 6:50 to play when the turnover bug bit them. Empty possessions gave Lincoln Charter a chance to battle back, and that’s all the Eagles needed.

In the last 6:50 of the game, the Eagles outscored Mount Airy 16-5.

“We couldn’t get stops and we couldn’t get a bucket,” Hayes said. “We had three or four shots that were in and out and we just couldn’t convert.”

When the Bears started intentionally fouling, Lincoln Charter only made 10-of-17 from the line in the fourth. This left the door open for a Mount Airy comeback.

A Sizemore 3-pointer cut the lead to 58-54 with 1:16 on the clock, but the Bears wouldn’t score again.

Even though Mount Airy came up short of its ultimate goal, it’s worth recognizing this team is just two seasons removed from finishing last in the Northwest 1A Conference.

The Bears missed the playoffs at 7-16 in 2018-19, were eliminated in the first round to finish 15-10 in 2019-20 and then reached the West Regional Final this season.

“It’s all due to hard work,” Hayes said. “It takes a lot in believing in each other. Coaches believing in the kids, kids trusting the coaches to guide them and kids believing in each other.”

“We have a great history here at Mount Airy and we want to be elite. We want to be in this game and in the state championship game every year. We’ll be back.”

—

MOUNT AIRY – 11, 20, 12, 11 = 54

LINCOLN CHARTER – 18, 9, 18, 19 = 64

MAHS scoring: Caden Fitzgibbons 17, Grant Routh 12, Brooks Sizemore 10, Zeb Stroup 6, Holden Poindexter 5, Reece Deaton 2, Tyler Mason 2

LC scoring: Sam Cogan 22, Elijah Burnett 16, Marcus Farley 7, Troy Fulton 7, Avery Borden 5, Carter Seitz 4, Palmer Crichton 3

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports