Lopez’s hat trick leads Bears to Senior Night victory

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots girls basketball team bounced back from just its second loss of the 2020-21 season with a comeback win over Union Grove Christian.

Surry Homeschool started 2021 off with a pair of double-digit wins over non-conference opponents Woodland Baptist and Central Carolina Prep.

Karlie Effler led the Pats with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double against Woodland. Effler then became the third-ever Runnin’ Patriot player to record a triple-double in the win over Central Carolina.

Effler finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals. The last triple-double was recorded by Krissa Hill, one of Surry’s alumni, in 2019.

Surry (10-2) had momentum on its side coming into its Jan. 12 against High Point, which sat atop the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Commission (NCHEAC) West Division.

The Patriots and Eagles have faced off many times, and have always put forth a tight game. The Pats, however, have not been able to catch a win against the Eagles in the past five meetings. That trend continued as the Eagles defeated Surry 51-47.

Surry came into the first quarter strong and was able to keep up with the Eagles, down just 12-11 after the first quarter. They continued playing well in the second quarter and ended up ahead, 27-25, by halftime.

“We played okay, we just weren’t rebounding enough and we were sloppy with the ball, once again,” said Surry coach Todd Hill. “We were playing a quick-paced game, but we settled down and were able to get a little ahead.”

Coming into the third quarter, the Patriots started slow and allowed the Eagles to regain the lead. The score was 41-37 at the end of the third, with the Eagles back on top.

The fourth quarter was hotly contested and came down to the final few possessions.

With 20 seconds left in the game, the Patriots were down one and the ball was on the floor with everybody diving for it.

“They (High Point) finally called a timeout, but if we were to pick that ball up and get a layup, it would have been a whole different game,” Hill said. “I was pleased with our effort overall, but we still have to clean some things up. Hopefully, we can fix things and make some adjustments before regionals.”

Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, making the final score 51-47, and giving the Patriots their fifth consecutive loss to High Point.

Lindsay Cooper was the leading scorer in Tuesday’s game with 14 points, followed by Kayleigh Cooper and Effler with 8, Faith McClary with 7, Ashlyn Cooper with 6, and Elisabeth Eacho and Jordan Weddle each with 2.

Lindsay Cooper also led the team in rebounds with 12, giving her a double-double, and Ashlyn Cooper finished with 11. Lindsay had five steals and Kayleigh Cooper added four.

The Rebound

Surry played its second game of the week at Union Grove Christian. This was another tough game for Surry, but the Patriots came out on the winning side this time.

Union Grove took advantage of a slow Surry start by taking a 14-point advantage. The Pats trailed 23-9 after the first quarter.

The Patriots somewhat picked it up in the second quarter, but not by much. They were able to get 12 points in this quarter, but they allowed Union Grove to get 14. This made the score 37-21 at the half.

“The first quarter was probably the worst quarter of basketball that I have seen us play,” Hill said. “We made some bad passes and we allowed them to absolutely kill us on the glass. We just absolutely dug a hole in the first quarter,” We started picking it up a little bit in the second quarter. Brooklyn Spence came in, played really hard, and made 2 foul shots at the end, which really gave us a boost.”

The Patriots regrouped in the second half and outscored Union Grove 17-11 in the third quarter.

Still down 10, 48-38, heading into the fourth, Hill said the Patriots never gave up and kept playing hard. The team got a lot of good looks and was able to outscore Union Grove 21-8 in the fourth to escape with a 59-56 win.

“We made some adjustments in the third quarter to try and stop their shooter, which really helped us out. Elisabeth Eacho hit a nice 3 at the end of the third, which really gave us some energy going into the fourth.” Hill said.

“During the fourth quarter, there was one play that I think made the whole game. We were up one with under a minute left and Kayleigh Cooper was on a fast break. Faith McClary ran the floor and Kayleigh hit her on the break for the layup and that put us up by three. I think that’s what helped us put it away.”

Lindsay Cooper once again led the team in scoring with 16 points, Kayleigh Cooper was right behind her with 14, McClary and Effler both had 10, Ashlyn Cooper followed 4, Eacho had 3 and Weddle rounded out the teams 59 points with 2.

Effler led in rebounds with 11, giving her a double-double. Two other players were also close to one, as McClary and Lindsay Cooper each had 8 rebounds. Lindsay Cooper also had 6 steals.

“The adjustments we made after the half gave us a boost, but I think the key to the whole game was that the players never gave up. They kept playing hard and it was definitely an exciting win,” Hill said.