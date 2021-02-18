Lopez’s hat trick leads Bears to Senior Night victory

East Surry freshman Lupe Chavez (5) outruns a pair of Granite Bear midfielders.
Mount Airy senior Carlos Salmeron is recognized on his Senior Night.
Granite Bear senior Juan Gomez is honored by Mount Airy on Senior Night.
William Luna helped lead Mount Airy to a 6-1 win over East Surry by netting an early penalty kick.
East Surry’s Jose Herrera-Garcia waits for the referee’s whistle to take a free kick.
Mount Airy honored three seniors during halftime of Wednesday’s boys soccer match against East Surry.
William Luna, Juan Gomez and Carlos Salmeron have been a part of Mount Airy’s history-making squads of the past, and now the seniors want to make history of their own.
The Granite Bears improved to 5-0-1 on the season by defeating the visiting Cardinals 6-1. Luna, Carter Bray and Agripino Perez each scored one goal the win, and Elkin Lopez scored a hat trick.
East Surry’s only goal came from junior midfielder Jesus Estrada.
Mount Airy sits at the head of the table in the Northwest 1A Conference as the only unbeaten squad. The Bears are one of eight unbeaten teams in the state’s 1A division and ranked No. 8 by MaxPreps.
Bishop McGuinness sits in second with a 2-2 record, followed by East at 1-3-1 and South Stokes at 0-3.
East Surry held Mount Airy scoreless through two overtime periods on Feb. 3, but the Bears struck quickly this time around. Luna’s penalty kick, which he placed low and to his left, took place in the seventh minute.
The Cardinals came close to evening the score four minutes later when Jacob Lowe used a free kick to set Myca Elmond up with only the keeper to beat. Elmond found the back of the net, but was called offside by the assistant referee.
Scoring has been a struggle for the Cardinals in 2021. After defeating South Stokes 3-0 in the season opener back on Jan. 27, East Surry failed to score in its next four matches.
Estrada broke the dry spell with a goal in the 18th minute. Flavio Arias provided the assist to Estrada’s second goal of the year.
East Surry’s created quick offense with strong midfield play. Nick Lowery spent the night distributing from center mid, even helping to set up another goal-scoring opportunity for the Cardinals near the end of the half.
Lowery played the ball to Estrada who quickly fired a shot from outside the 18. Estrada’s shot deflected off a Granite Bear defender and found itself in front of East’s Logan Fagg. Fagg went to punch in the rebound, but Mount Airy’s Pablo Salmeron blocked his first attempt and then cleared after another shot.
Pablo Salmeron was part of a four-man back line with Carlos Salmeron, Gomez and Noah Hart. The foursome had to remain on their toes with East Surry playing through-balls to the forwards.
Sergio Garcia helped extend the Bears’ lead by marching up the Cardinals sideline before crossing into the box. One Granite Bear was unable to get a shot off, but Bray cleaned up the cross from the back post.
East Surry nearly tied the game in the 39th minute. Arias took a free kick 25-yards out after Mount Airy was called for its seventh foul of the half. Bears keeper Edwin Ramirez made the save to keep the lead alive heading into halftime.
The second half was an entirely different ball game than the first. Lopez stunned everyone inside Wallace Shelton Stadium with an absolute firecracker from 40 yards out just 36 seconds into the half.
The Bears threatened to strike again just two minutes later. Cardinal keeper Levi Bowman came out to intercept a pass and collide with a Mount Airy player. There was also a collision on another part of the field.
The match stopped for a few minutes as players were helped off the field. Some of the injured players later returned to the field, but Bowman did not. He later left the stadium for further evaluation.
Jacob Haywood stepped in as keeper in Bowman’s absence. Haywood, a senior that traditionally plays offense, also played goalie in a game against Surry Central earlier this season.
He recorded three saves in Wednesday’s match against the Bears.
Bowman’s injury left East Surry with just two subs and fatigue showed. Lopez piled on two more goals in the half and assisted Perez’s goal. Mount Airy recorded 11 shots in the half to East’s three.
Two of East Surry’s three shots came off free kicks. The first was taken by Lupe Chavez just outside the 18. Chavez got a good hit on the ball, but it was saved by Ramirez.
Nick Lowery took a free kick from 25 yards out later in the half that was saved as well. Lowery later attempted a penalty kick, but it too was saved by Ramirez.
Both of Mount Airy’s home wins this season have come by scores of 6-1. The first win over Bishop McGuinness was cited by the seniors as their favorite moment with the team. The other was the Bears’ 3-2 overtime win over the Villains back in January, which is the first time Mount Airy has won at Bishop since 2013.
