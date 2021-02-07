Patriots down Lions behind Bunke’s 19

Millennium Charter junior Tristan Shockley (4) floats a shot over the outstretched hand of Surry defender. Cory Smith | The News Runnin’ Patriot guard Joshua Bunke (42) scored a team-high 19 points in Friday’s win over Millennium Charter. Cory Smith | The News Surry Homeschool’s Nathan Mabe (22) attempts a 3-point shot over Millennium’s JT Tucker (42). Cory Smith | The News Lion senior Quinn Cullen converts a layup in transition. Cory Smith | The News Surry Homeschool’s Joshua Bunke, pictured here with coach Paul Bunke, was recently honored for scoring his 1,000th career point for the Runnin’ Patriots. Submitted Photo

A first-half offensive surge and a second-half defensive stronghold helped the Surry Runnin’ Patriots defeat Millennium Charter Academy 44-29.

Surry Homeschool’s Joshua Bunke led all scorers with 19 points. Bunke was recently honored for scoring his 1,000th career point prior to Friday’s game at Millennium.

Bunke scored 10 of his 19 points as part of an explosive second-quarter run in which the Pats outscored the Lions 15-4.

Friday’s game was Millennium’s first in nearly a month. The Lions were only able to play three games before the long layoff, so the game against Surry was almost like starting over.

Even after not playing since Jan. 11, MCA led for most of the first half. Timmy Tucker’s team played a tight zone defense that held Surry to just three first-quarter points.

The Runnin’ Patriots held a distinct height advantage and controlled the boards most of the night, but Millennium’s defense swarmed any opposing player that even thought about attacking the basket. Surry was forced to take outside shots and missed all of its 3-point attempts in the first.

Millennium’s Wil Danley and JT Tucker each went 2-for-2 from the line in the first quarter. A floater from Tristan Shockley and layup from big man Quinn Cullen rounded out the Lions’ eight first-quarter points.

Surry’s Tyler Spence used his size to knock down his team’s only field goal in the first eight minutes of play. The Patriots had seven opportunities at the line in the quarter, but only hit one.

Nathan Mabe, another Patriot player comfortably over 6-feet tall, scored inside to start the second quarter. Millennium’s Aryan Hira and Surry’s Shawn Weyant traded each team’s first 3-point buckets of the night, followed by a give-and-go between Tucker and Shockley to keep the Lion lead at five.

Bunke knocked down his first of three 3-pointers coming out of the officials’ timeout to make it a one possession game. Millennium countered with transition field goals from Danley and Shockley on back-to-back steals.

After the Patriots shot 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, Surry went 4-for-5 in the second. Bunke and Hayden Williams hit one after the other to tie the score at 17. Bunke continued his hot streak by knocking down a jumper and two free throws.

The junior finally missed a 3-point attempt with 1:20 left in the half, but it was quickly cleaned up by Shawn Weyent in the post. Surry’s 12-straight points put the visitors up 23-17.

The Patriots’ lead stood at 26-22 at the end of the first half.

The game slowed down considerably in the second half. After Millennium and Surry combined for 37 points in the second quarter, the teams combined for only 25 in the second half.

This was due to Surry’s defense forcing Millennium to run a halfcourt offense. Millennium took better care of the ball in the third, but struggled to use its speed to create shots.

Five points from Hira in the quarter cut the lead to 31-29 with 4:00 left in the third. However, neither team would score again in the quarter. In fact, Millennium was held scoreless for the remainder of the game.

There was even a point in the fourth quarter that Millennium recorded two steals and a block on three-straight possessions. The Lions could get some stops, but couldn’t turn them into points on the other end.

Occasional field goals helped the Patriot lead grow to 12 with less than two minutes to play. Hoping Surry would struggle from the line lke the first quarter, Millennium began to intentionally foul.

Instead, the Pats shot 5-for-7 from the line to extend the lead to 15 by the final buzzer.

These team’s meet again on Feb. 16 at the Armfield Civic Center.

—

MILLENNIUM – 8, 14, 7, 0 – 29

SURRY HOMESCHOOL – 3, 23, 5, 13 – 44

MCA scoring: Aryan Hira 8, Tristan Shockley 6, Wil Danely 6, JT Tucker 5, Quinn Cullen 4

SRP scoring: Joshua Bunke 19, Shawn Weyant 8, Nathan Mabe 7, Hayden Williams 3, Filson Williams 2, Tyler Spence 2, Troy Lowell 2, Avery Weyant 1

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith