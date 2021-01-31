NW1A Conference Championship Results

East Surry’s Haley Joyce won both the 100 yard backstroke and 500 yard freestyle at Friday’s Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
East Surry’s Andrew Needham captured the Northwest 1A Conference Championship in the 100 yard butterfly at Friday’s meet.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear Noah Moore, seen here swimming the 100 yard breaststroke, took home a silver medal as part of Mount Airy 200 yard medley relay team.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Alex Rose swims the 200 yard backstroke at Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
Roy Beth Kiser swims the freestyle portion of the girls 200 yard medley relay for East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Gavin Atkins prepares to compete in the 50 yard freestyle.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The final Northwest 1A Conference Championship Swim Meet of this realignment cycle was smaller than years past as only three schools sent representatives to the meet.
Since North Stokes, South Stokes and Winston-Salem Prep didn’t field swim teams this winter, the Jan. 29 conference meet at the Armfield Civic Center only featured Mount Airy, East Surry and Bishop McGuinness.
Bishop won both the boys and girls conference championships by significant margins. Mount Airy followed with second-place finishes in both team competitions.
Competitors were awarded 7 points for first-place finishes in individual races, 5 for second, 4 for third and one fewer per place through sixth.
In relay races, teams were awarded 14 points for first-place finishes, 10 for second place and 8 for third.
The Bishop girls accumulated 123 points, followed by Mount Airy with 71 and East Surry with 62.
Bishop’s boys finished with 122 points. Mount Airy took second with 80 points and East Surry finished third with 44.
Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams and Jessica Sawyers were named male and female MVPs of the meet. This is different than the awards for Male and Female Swimmer of the Year, which is a regular season award that went to Bishop’s Ethan Womble and East’s Haley Joyce.
Williams and Sawyers each won two gold medals as an individual and two silvers as a member of relay teams.
Sawyers won gold in the girls 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke. Her win in the individual medley was nearly 10 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Sawyers’ silver medals came in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 team consisted of Sawyers, Alex Rose, Ella Harmon and Laura Livengood, and the 400 team was comprised of Sawyers, Livengood, Emma Bowman and Eleanor Edwards.
Williams also won gold in the 200 individual medley as well as the 500 freestyle. Williams’ 500 time of 5:23.92 was more than 60 seconds faster than the swimmer from Bishop that took second place.
Williams, like Sawyers again, earned silver in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. His team with Peter Cooke, Noah Lambert and Martin Cooke was just three seconds behind the 400 winners and just two seconds behind the 200 winners.
Mount Airy’s Jay Williams was also named NW1A Girls Swim Coach of the Year.
Two East Surry swimmers walked away from the conference championship with gold medals.
The first was Haley Joyce. Joyce, a sophomore, won both the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle. East Surry actually took first and second in the 500 free, with Roy Beth Kiser earning the silver medal in that race.
Joyce also took home a silver medal as part of the Lady Cards’ 200 medley relay team, consisting of herself, Kiser, Abygail Caro and Lydia Hough.
Andrew Needham represented the Cardinal boys by taking gold in the 100 butterfly. Needham also won a silver medal in the 100 backstroke. He was less than two seconds behind the winner from Bishop McGuinness.
Two more local swimmers and one relay team also received medals at the meet. Only first and second places were given awards.
From East Surry, sophomore Gavin Atkins took second place in the 50 freestyle. The only swimmer to finish before Atkins was Bishop senior Ethan Womble, whose 22.87 time would’ve had him contending for a state championship last season.
Atkins also came within 0.39 seconds of taking second in the 100 freestyle.
Mount Airy’s Collin Phillips won two silver medals in Friday’s meet. He took second as an individual in the boys 100 breaststroke. Phillips also finished second as part of the boys 200 medley relay team alongside teammates Noah Moore, Isaac Griffith and Darius Walker.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports