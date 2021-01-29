Northwest 1A names All-Conference Volleyball Teams

Mount Airy senior Avery Cox (8) sets teammate Gracie Butcher (6).
East Surry sophomore Samarin Kipple was named Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield awaits a Viking serve in a match against North Stokes.
East Surry’s Kylie Bruner listens intently during a timeout.
Cardinal freshman Bella Jones serves during an East Surry home match.
Mount Airy’s Amelia Radford receives a serve against South Stokes.
East Surry’s Kate Parks tips an attack over the net against Cornerstone Charter.
Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth sets up a serve in an away match for the Granite Bears.
East Surry senior Dasia Lambert lines up for an attack against Winston-Salem Prep.
The Northwest 1A Conference recently named 12 girls to the 2020-21 All-Conference squad for volleyball.
Instead of naming an outright player of the year, the conference elected to feature one outstanding player for offense and another for defense.
Jordyn Johnson, a senior outside hitter on conference champion Bishop McGuinness, was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Johnson is one of only two players in the class of 2021 to be named a member of the All-Conference team all four years. The other is Mount Airy’s Avery Cox.
Johnson led the Villains to a 15-2 overall record and an 8-1 record in the conference. Bishop reached the West Regional Final before falling to Mountain Island Charter.
She finished second in the state with 236 kills and led the division in hitting percentage among players with at least 185 kills. Johnson also tied for ninth in the state for digs with 180 and tied for 23rd for aces with 38.
Bishop McGuinness also boasted the Coach of the Year: Shawn Jacobsen. This is Jacobsen’s first Coach of the Year honors in his five years with the Villains.
East Surry sophomore Samarin Kipple was named Defensive Player of the Year. Kipple played outside hitter as a freshman and was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
She moved to libero for the 2020-21 season and thrived. The sophomore recorded 24 aces, had a .860 serving percentage and averaged 5.77 digs per set.
Kipple and the Cardinals finished 9-2 on the season and 7-1 in the conference play. East Surry reached the Sweet 16 before falling to undefeated Murphy.
Below is the full list of NW1A All-Conference players for the 2020-21 season.
All Conference
Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson (OPOY), Jeanna Hauk and Chrisbel Alcantara
East Surry: Samarin Kipple (DPOY), Kylie Bruner, Bella Hutchens and Emma Brown
Mount Airy: Avery Cox and Morgan Mayfield
North Stokes: Skylar Amos
South Stokes: Sydney Mounce and Madison Wilson
———
The All-Conference squad contains a good mix of returning players and first-time honorees. On the 12 girls, five had previously been named to an All-Conference team, two were previously honorable mentions and five were first-time All-Conference players.
As previously mentioned, both Johnson and Cox were named to the All-Conference squad all four years. North Stokes’ Amos, a senior, falls just short of that mark with three selections.
Bishop’s Alcantara and East’s Bruner each received their second All-Conference selection this year. Bruner was also an honorable mention her freshman year.
East’s Kipple and Mount Airy’s Cox both made the All-Conference team after being named an honorable mention as freshmen.
There were more first-time selections than repeat selections on the honorable mention squad. Eight of the 12 selections hadn’t previously been named All-Conference or honorable mention.
Three girls were also named honorable mentions for the 2019 season: Bishop’s Grace Strader and Winston-Salem Prep’s Dajaneen Ortiz and Damyja Ortiz.
The final honorable mention selection, South Stokes’ Chloe Stewart, was named All-Conference in 2019 and was an honorable mention in 2018.
The full list of honorable mentions is below.
Honorable Mentions
Bishop McGuinness: Grace Strader and Maddy Seeber
East Surry: Kate Parks and Dasia Lambert
Mount Airy: Kylie Hollingworth and Amelia Radford
North Stokes: Maddy Fields and Sami Bennett
South Stokes: Chloe Stewart and Rhiannon Dunlap
Winston-Salem Prep: Dajaneen Ortiz and Damyja Ortiz