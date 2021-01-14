A golden performance in Dobson

January 13, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Lady Eagles move to 2-0 with 64-point win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central head coach Mandy Holt instructs the Golden Eagles during a timeout.

Cory Smith | The News

Golden Eagle sophomore Brittany Frausto (15) blows past a Walkertown defender.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

Jordan Westmoreland (32) fights through contact to covert a layup in the second half of Wednesday’s win over Walkertown.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

Central’s Arial Holt (20) finished Wednesday’s game with eight points on 57 percent shooting.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

Megan Atkins fires a 3-point attempt in Surry Central’s 79-15 over Walkertown.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

DOBSON — Arial Holt scored Surry Central’s first two points of Wednesday’s game just 35 seconds into the first quarter. Things pretty much got out of control from there.

Central exhibited a near-flawless performance in just its second game of the season by defeating Walkertown 79-15.

The Wolfpack (1-2) didn’t have a chance to think as the Eagles knocked down shot-after-shot-after-shot…and so on. The Eagles shot 56% from the field as a team, including 40% from beyond the arc.

Surry Central (2-0) seemed to accumulate points exponentially as the team turned defense into offense. The girls recorded 17 steals as a team, led by Megan Atkins’ four and Jaylyn Templeton’s three.

Walkertown didn’t get many second chance opportunities even when the ball wasn’t stolen. Central dominated the boards on both ends. Templeton had a near double-double with nine rebounds to compliment her 18 points (on 90% shooting).

Five of Templeton’s rebounds came off the offensive glass.

The Wolfpack were held to just two 2-point field goals, three 3-point field goals and two free throws to round out their 15 points.

Central had already managed to score 49 by halftime and continued to accumulate points when a running clock began in the third quarter. Mandy Holt cleared the bench early on, but with only nine players it was difficult to call off the dogs.

All nine Central players scored at least three points and had at least one steal. Atkins led all scorers with 19 points.

Surry Central will host Forbush on Friday.

SURRY CENTRAL — 23, 26, 17, 13 — 79

WALKERTOWN — 3, 8, 1, 3 — 15

SCHS (79) Megan Atkins 19, Jaylyn Templeton 18, Brittany Frausto 9, Arial Holt 8, Jordan Westmoreland 7, Mia McMillen 6, Lillian Orozco 5, Katelyn Patterson 4, Martha Antunez 3

