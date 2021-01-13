Lady Eagles move to volley Sweet 16 with upset win

Mia McMillen led the Eagles with 21 kills on 56 attacks against Hendersonville.
Cory Smith | The News
HENDERSONVILLE — Staying a step ahead just helped Surry Central book its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen of the state 2A volleyball playoffs.
When school started in August, Carrie Bruce didn’t know if her return to coaching the Golden Eagles would even happen in 2020. When a start date for volleyball was set, she and the girls were cautiously optimistic and prepared for the worst.
Even when the season did start in November, Senior Night was held very early in case the season was suddenly halted.
Bruce wanted her girls to be prepared for anything both on and off the court, and that paid dividends Tuesday night.
The No. 13 Eagles went up into the mountains and upset No. 6 Hendersonville High, 3-2.
“I’m speechless right now,” Bruce said. “I’m just so proud of these girls and so proud of the hard work they’ve put in.”
Central (12-3) executed Bruce’s game plan of staying a step ahead to perfection in the first two sets. The Eagles came out fired up and ready to work.
Results showed as the Eagles won the first two sets over the Mountain 6 2A Conference Champions by scores of 25-18 and 25-22.
“You can’t give me the credit, because ultimately it’s up to these girls to make the plays. Every game, it’s up to them. They take care of the ball, and they take care of each other.”
Hendersonville regrouped and took a big lead in the third set. Central got back in a rhythm and fought back to score eight consecutive points. It fell short, however, as the Bearcats won the third set 25-22.
Central had momentum on its side with the late run in the third set, but it fell flat once the fourth began. The Eagles were limited on offense while Hendersonville posted its highest sideout percentage of the night.
The Bearcats evened the set score at 2-2 with a 25-17 win in the fourth.
After trailing the entire fourth set, Central came out of the gate and took a 5-3 lead in the fifth and final set. Ashlyn Hooker approached the service line and helped the Eagles increase the lead to 9-3.
Thing continued to go right for the Lady Eagles in the fifth set as they secured the win by a score of 15-5.
When discussing what this win meant for the players who weren’t even sure if they’d have a season a few months ago, Bruce said, “I think they’re just happy they get to play, honestly. We work so hard off the court trying to take care of ourselves, following our three W’s. We just focus on what we need to focus on when we need to focus on it.”
Central’s next challenge is an intriguing one as the Eagles travel to No. 3 West Wilkes (15-0) on Jan. 14. Surry Central faced West Wilkes in the 2019 playoffs and eliminated the then-undefeated Blackhawks.