Lady Greyhounds drop season opener to West Stokes

January 5, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Laneé Kyle (34) fights two West Stokes players for a rebound.

Cory Smith | The News

The North Surry Lady Greyhounds dropped their home opener to an impressive West Stokes squad that returned four of five starters and its entire bench.

The Wildcats, led by senior forward Emma Santoro’s 27 points, defeated North Surry 66-41.

West Stokes forwards crowded the lane from the opening whistle and forced North to take outside shots. Second chance opportunities were rare for the home team, while West’s Santoro and Hannah Spainhour set up camp in the lane.

North’s defense didn’t really have an answer for West’s offense in the first half, but didn’t string together a series of stops in the third quarter.

Sadie Badgett knocked down a jumper with 2:50 left in the quarter and it was quickly answered by West. Badgett went down on the next drive and hit a 3-pointer. West inbounded the ball and Micah Felts stole it before the Cats could reach the timeline. Felts dished to Badgett for the finish.

Callie Allen, Sarah Mauldin and Cynthia Chaire each recorded at least two steals as the Greyhounds’ press prevented West from getting the ball down to its forwards.

This energized defense continued to fuel the Hounds’ offense. Chaire and Allen, who each finished with 12 points, continued to score into the fourth quarter but the lead was out of reach.

The Greyhounds go on the road to face Surry Central on Friday.

NORTH SURRY — 9-9-13-10 — 41

WEST STOKES — 16-16-13-11 — 66

NORTH SURRY (41) Callie Allen 12, Cynthia Chaire 12, Sadie Badgett 10, Sarah Mauldin 7