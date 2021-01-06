Lady Greyhounds drop season opener to West Stokes

December 08, 2020
Swimming season is finally here for local schools.
Monday marked the official beginning for N.C. High School Athletic Association-sanctioned swim meets. This is the first time many high school swimmers have competed since the state championships in early February.
Mount Airy and North Surry High Schools didn’t waste any time beginning the season with Monday’s meet at Reeves Community Center.
With many of the meets subject to change due to potential conflicts from COVID-19, Mount Airy held its Senior Night on Monday. This night is traditionally reserved for the final home meet of the year.
The Granite Bears honored three seniors during Monday’s meet: Darius Walker, Ella Harmon and Oshyn Bryant.
North Surry won the girls competition by a score of 83-42. The Bears took boys team competition by a score of 74-57.
Individual race results are listed below:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1. NORTH SURRY 2:22.21
Madison Easter, Cassidy Hull, Kara Bryant, Maddie Creed
42.52, 37.04, 28.87, 33.78
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1. NORTH SURRY 2:10.84
Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York, Jordan Inman
35.39, 36.72, 29.19, 29.54
2. MT. AIRY A 2:27.34
Bradyn Durham, Collin Phillips, Isaac Griffith, Nolan Haynes
38.34, 35.90, 36.00, 37.10
Girls 200 Yard Free
1. Bryant, Kara, NORTH SURRY 2:18.32
2. Creed, Maddie, NORTH SURRY 2:58.70
3. Easter, Madison, NORTH SURRY 3:13.01
Boys 200 Yard Free
1. Williams, Matheson, MT. AIRY 1:57.97
2. York, Hunter, NORTH SURRY 2:29.27
3. Holder, Matthew, NORTH SURRY 2:49.40
4. Johnson, Aiden, NORTH SURRY 2:55.23
Girls 200 Yard IM
1. Sawyers, Jessica, MT. AIRY 2:33.70
35.37, 38.00, 43.11, 37.22
Girls 50 Yard Free
1. Bowman, Emma, MT. AIRY 31.14
2. Edwards, Eleanor, MT. AIRY 32.63
3. Bode, Gwendolyn, NORTH SURRY 34.42
4. Easter, Molly, NORTH SURRY 35.87 2.0
5. Burnette, Kaylee, NORTH SURRY 35.88
6. York, Katelyn, MT. AIRY 41.94
Boys 50 Yard Free
1. Lambert, Noah, MT. AIRY 27.83
2. Cooke, Peter, MT. AIRY 28.02
3. Kaufhold, Alexander, NORTH SURRY 28.28
4. Graves, Jackson, NORTH SURRY 29.96
5. Inman, Jordan, NORTH SURRY 30.08
6. Khuri, Noah, MT. AIRY 33.27
Girls 100 Yard Fly
1. Bryant, Kara, NORTH SURRY 1:08.16
Boys 100 Yard Fly
1. Griffith, Isaac, MT. AIRY 1:33.94
Girls 100 Yard Free
1. Mauldin, Kalei, NORTH SURRY 1:14.56
2. Edwards, Eleanor, MT. AIRY 1:16.89
3. Easter, Molly, NORTH SURRY 1:19.88
4. Rose, Alex, MT. AIRY 1:20.26
5. Burnette, Kaylee, NORTH SURRY 1:20.77
6. Harmon, Ella, MT. AIRY 1:25.39
Boys 100 Yard Free
1. Cooke, Martin, MT. AIRY 55.43
2. York, Hunter, NORTH SURRY 59.34
3. Singleton, Alec, NORTH SURRY 59.94
4. Cooke, Peter, MT. AIRY 1:02.16
5. Mauldin, Konnor, NORTH SURRY 1:05.54
6. Khuri, Noah, MT. AIRY 1:16.51
Girls 500 Yard Free
1. Hull, Cassidy, 16 NORTH SURRY 5:53.86
Boys 500 Yard Free
1. Walker, Darius, MT. AIRY 9:39.43
Girls 200 Yard Free Relay
1. NORTH SURRY 2:24.22
Gwendolyn Bode, Kaylee Burnette, Madison Easter, Molly Easter
N/A, N/A, 38.13, 35.17
2. MT. AIRY A 2:25.03
Alex Rose, Ella Harmon, Katelyn York, Eleanor Edwards
34.60, 36.89, 41.28, 32.26
Boys 200 Yard Free Relay
1. MT. AIRY 1:44.75
Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Noah Lambert, Martin Cooke
24.90, 27.99, 26.70, 25.16
2. NORTH SURRY 2:01.18
Jordan Inman, Alexander Kaufhold, Konnor Mauldin, Aiden Johnson
30.07, 29.17, 31.02, 30.92
3. MT. AIRY 2:13.64
Noah Moore, Collin Phillips, Nolan Haynes, Noah Khuri
31.59, 31.32, 36.61, 34.12
Girls 100 Yard Back
1. Hull, Cassidy, NORTH SURRY 1:10.43
2. Bowman, Emma, MT. AIRY 1:24.69
3. Bode, Gwendolyn, NORTH SURRY 1:30.74
4. Easter, Madison, NORTH SURRY 1:32.51
Boys 100 Yark Back
1. Williams, Matheson, MT. AIRY 1:01.75
2. Graves, Jackson, NORTH SURRY 1:12.25
3. Holder, Matthew, NORTH SURRY 1:20.84
4. Johnson, Aiden, NORTH SURRY 1:28.37
5. Durham, Bradyn, MT. AIRY 1:29.30
6. Moore, Noah, MT. AIRY 1:29.97
Girls 100 Yard Breast
1. Sawyers, Jessica, MT. AIRY 1:17.66
2. Creed, Maddie, NORTH SURRY 1:37.53
3. Mauldin, Kalei, NORTH SURRY 1:37.69
4. Harmon, Ella, MT. AIRY 1:47.75
Boys 100 Yard Breast
1. Phillips, Collin, MT. AIRY 1:18.56
2. Mauldin, Konnor, NORTH SURRY 1:23.52
3. Singleton, Alec, NORTH SURRY 1:25.40
4. Kaufhold, Alexander, NORTH SURRY 1:38.97
5. Haynes, Nolan, MT. AIRY 1:50.30
Girls 400 Yard Free Relay
1. NORTH SURRY 4:46.70
Cassidy Hull, Maddie Creed, Kalei Mauldin, Kara Bryant
30.41, 1:03.42, 38.43, 1:22.38,
38.59, 1:19.56, 29.07, 1:01.34
2. MT. AIRY 5:11.77
Emma Bowman, Eleanor Edwards, Katelyn York, Jessica Sawyers
33.81, 1:12.78, 37.73, 1:19.91,
44.62, 1:39.64, 26.45, 59.44
Boys 400 Yard Free Relay
1. MT. AIRY 3:56.57
Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Noah Lambert, Martin Cooke
26.41, N/A, N/A, N/A
29.49 1:02.32 27.16 57.29
2. NORTH SURRY 4:46.93
Alec Singleton, Matthew Holder, Aiden Johnson, Hunter York
N/A, 1:04.76, 35.45, 1:18.01
35.86, 1:19.42, 30.32, 1:04.74
3. MT. AIRY 5:30.96
Noah Moore, Isaac Griffith, Bradyn Durham, Darius Walker
36.89, 1:18.89, 33.58, 1:17.59
38.99, 1:25.91, 39.00, 1:28.57