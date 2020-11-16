SCHSl Boosters holding Port-A-Pit Fundraiser

November 16, 2020
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central High School Boosters will host a Port-a-Pit chicken dinner fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 20.

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the parking lot of the Dobson First Baptist Church, located at 204 S Crutchfield Street.

SCHS Boosters is a school wide booster organization and doesn’t solely support athletics. This makes it even more important to attend, as the money raised goes a long way for a number of people and organizations.

New Boosters President Chasity Holt has been working with new officers, parents and coaches in order to assist the entire school in as many ways as possible.

Each plate is $10 and comes with chicken, baked beans, slaw and a roll.

Delivery is available by request. Contact the front office of Surry Central High School with questions or to purchase plates. The school’s number is 336-386-8842.