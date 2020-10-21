Gough leads basketball workouts at Millennium Charter

Senior Madison Maurer returns to Millennium with high hopes of topping her stellar junior campaign in which she reached 1,000 career points.

Kaitlan Gough, a former basketball standout at Carroll County, enters her first season as the Lions head coach this year.

Millennium’s C.C. Chambers leads the Lions through a dribbling drill at last week’s workouts.

Junior Savannah Horne runs the final leg of drill at basketball workouts.

Karlie Gwyn, a senior at Millennium Charter, shows off her dexterity by dribbling with both hands.

MCA freshman Palak Patel attempts to dribble past her defender.

Clara Minx leads her 3-on-3 squad on a fast break.

