Recruit watch: Jesi Shelnutt

North Surry senior is making waves in the softball community

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Jesi Shelnutt approaches the plate and stares down the opposing pitcher in a 2020 game at Mount Airy.

<p>North Surry players surround Jesi Shelnutt as the touches home plate after crushing her first home run of the 2020 season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry senior Jesi Shelnutt is a softball standout who has verbally committed to play at North Carolina State University.

North Surry softball coach Beth Hodges said most of Jest’s recruiting took place at different softball camps. She took part in camps at numerous Division I schools, including: Virginia Tech, UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb and of course NC State.

She has also been on official visits to Queens University, Mars Hill and Belmont Abbey. Jesi’s older sister, Evann, graduated from North Surry in 2019 and is a sophomore on Belmont’s Abbey’s softball team.

As a sophomore, Jesi led the Lady Greyhounds in singles (22) and batting average (.418) and was second on the Lady Greyhounds in hits (28). She also tied for the second-most doubles (4), triples (1) and runs scored (19) that year.

In the field, Jesi led the team in assists (48) in 2019. She recorded 17 putouts, contributed to two double plays and boasted a .844 fielding percentage.

North Surry finished as runner-up in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tournament in 2019.

The sky was the limit for Jesi’s junior season before it was cut short due to COVID-19. The Lady Hounds were 3-1 over the first two weeks of the season and had outscored opponents 51-4.

In that time, she had seven hits on 12 at-bats. Her seven hits consisted of four singles, two doubles and a home run. She also had 7 RBIs and was walked twice.

