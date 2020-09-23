Cards fourth in Wells Fargo Cup

CHAPEL HILL – The N.C. High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 41st-Annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2019-20 academic year on Monday.
The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The 2019-2020 school year was cut short due to COVID-19, and therefore no spring sports points were awarded in this year’s competition.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, and so on through eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings.
Five points are also awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.
East Surry made its second-straight appearance in the top five of the 1A standings, finishing in fourth place with 232.5 points. East is the only traditional (no open enrollment, charter or parochial) public 1A school in the top five and one of only three to finish in the top 10. Avery County and Murphy tied for 10th.
East Surry and Murphy are the only traditional public schools to finish in the top 10 of the 1A standings each of the past three years.
“We’re so proud to have finished in the top five for the past two years,” said East Surry athletic director Randy Marion. “All the credit goes to our coaches and student-athletes for buying in to the idea of the overall athlete and not specialization. Our coaches do an amazing job working with one another to accommodate multi-sport athletes.”
“I really believe that, with the strength of our spring sports, we could have finished first if the year would have not been cut short.”
East Surry’s two appearances in state championship games counted for nearly half of the Cardinals’ points.
First, the Lady Cardinals volleyball team posted a 28-4 record and competed for the championship in November. East Surry fell short in the title game against defending champ Falls Lake Academy.
The Cardinal football team set a number of team and individual records in 2019 to set up a rematch with Tarboro in the 1AA State Championship. East Surry ended Tarboro’s 44-game win streak with a 56-28 championship performance. The victory capped of East’s perfect 15-0 season.
East Surry reached the postseason in every fall sport. Both boys soccer and girls tennis qualified for the state playoffs as a team, while representatives from tennis, girls golf, boys and girls cross country qualified for their respective regional competitions.
Sara Windsor and Courtney Brown reached the cross country state championship in November, finishing No. 17 and No. 75 respectively out of 135 competitors. Cooper Motsinger represented the boys team in the state championship race and finished No. 14 of 175.
The doubles team of Sarah Mann and Tara Martin reached the 1A tennis state tournament as the only duo in the Elite 8 from a traditional public school. Mann and Martin took bronze after falling to the eventual state champions.
When winter sports championships rolled around, East found itself back in the title picture. The Lady Cards swim team finished second in the 1A/2A regional meet. This was the highest finish of any traditional public school in both the 1A or 2A divisions.
The Lady Cardinals went on to finish seventh overall in the state championship meet, which was the highest of any traditional 1A school in the state. East also had the only local medalists thanks to a bronze medal finish in the 400 freestyle relay. The 400 relay team consisted of Avery Tucker, Hadly Tucker, Julie Hicks and Abby Bruce.
Gavin Atkins and Jacob Gates represented the boys swim team in the regional championship.
The girls basketball team was on a mission to return to the state championship game after coming up short in the 2019 title game. East Surry swept the conference regular season and tournament championships and dominated opponents in the first three rounds of the state playoffs. The Cards met Murphy, the team East defeated in the 2019 West Regional Final, in the 2020 Regional Semifinal.
Murphy defeated East Surry and went on to become co-state champions.
The boys basketball team qualified for the state playoffs as well but ran into eventual co-champion Winston-Salem Prep in the second round.
The wrestling team sent representatives to the regional meet, but none qualified for the state championship tournament.
Both indoor track and field teams sent a representative to the state championship meet in February. Isaac Washington earned a fifth-place finish in boys shot put, and Chloe Ann Tew finished No. 11 in girls high jump.
Lincoln Charter won its second Wells Fargo State Cup, sliding past Pine Lake Prep by a 302.5-270 margin in an abbreviated 2019-20 race. Lincoln Charter teams were the top finishers in 1A for both boys and girls swimming and diving as well as boys cross country. Lincoln Charter also finished third in girls cross country and reached the quarterfinals in boys basketball.
1A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings
2018-2019 finish in parentheses
1 – Lincoln Charter – 302.5 (10)
2 – Pine Lake Prep – 270 (2)
3 – Research Triangle – 240 (9)
4 – East Surry – 232.5 (3)
5 – Bishop McGuinness – 227.5 (8)
6 – Community School of Davidson – 220 (1)
7 – Franklin Academy – 195 (4)
8 – Mountain Island Charter – 192.5 (NR)
9 – Raleigh Charter – 175 (6)
T10 – Avery County – 170 (NR)
T10 – Murphy – 170 (5)
