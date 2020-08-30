Millennium names Gonzalez soccer coach

August 29, 2020 Cory Smith

Recent grad a veteran of high school and college soccer

New Millennium Charter soccer coach Adrian Gonzalez, seen here in a 2019 match for Piedmont International University, returns to Surry County in hopes of assisting young soccer players reach the collegiate level.

Photo by Devin Purgason

Gonzalez

<p>Surry Central’s Adrian Gonzalez (10) pushes the ball up the near sideline while outrunning a South Stokes player in a 2015 match.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

Surry Central’s Adrian Gonzalez (10) pushes the ball up the near sideline while outrunning a South Stokes player in a 2015 match.

News File Photo

Millennium Charter recently introduced Adrian Gonzalez as the head soccer coach that will guide the school into its first year competing in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Gonzalez is new to Millennium, but he’s more than just familiar with this area. He grew up here, graduated from Surry Central in 2016 and continued his soccer career at Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem. PIU was recently renamed Carolina University this June.

“It’s very exciting, first of all,” Gonzalez said. “I want to thank all my family, friends and coaches for all the support that has been given.”

One of the biggest factors in Gonzalez returning to Surry County to coach is his desire to help local talent play at the college level.

“I want them to have the same opportunities I had,” he said. “I have a pretty good amount of experience with soccer and am excited to use that knowledge to help the high school kids.”

Adrian started organized soccer at the age of six. He played for three years of rec before joining the travel club Surry Elite, which later became Northern Triad Soccer Club.

Playing travel soccer helped Gonzalez fall in love with the sport. It’s also what first got him thinking about staying in the sport as long as he could, in regards to both playing and potentially coaching.

Gonzalez was fortunate have a number of talented coaches growing up. He pointed to his two travel coaches as two men that helped him tremendously. Gonzalez played his first few years of travel under the tutelage of the late Scott Williams. Adrian’s father, Jose, later took over the head coaching role for the team.

The trend of positive coaching role models continued for Adrian as he advanced to high school. Gonzalez joined a Surry Central squad led by the winningest men’s soccer coach in Surry County history, Blake Roth.

Gonzalez spent three seasons on the varsity squad at Central. In that time, Central went 52-13-4 overall and 26-4 in conference play, including two seasons winning at least a share of the conference championship.

“Adrian comes from a family that lives and breathes soccer,” Roth said. “His vast knowledge of the sport, his abilities and playing experience should pay immediate dividends for Millennium.”

Following a career of all-conference and all-region honors, Gonzalez suited up for Piedmont International University. He served as a three-year captain and even helped lead the team to the 2019 National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) South Regional Championship.

The regional championship win qualified PIU for the 2019 NCCAA DI Men’s Soccer National Championship. The Bruins were one of just nine schools to qualify.

Gonzalez said he is grateful for all of the people he met during his playing career and for the opportunities soccer provided. He is hopeful that his playing career will help make the transition to coaching much easier.

“I guess it makes it a bit easier for me since I played the game; I can recognize what the team needs and what a player needs to work on to benefit the team,” Gonzalez said. “But there’s a big difference because in coaching you’re not on the field being that player. You’re the one viewing everything and trying to get information that you then have to teach.”

He added that he looks forward to the new challenges that await him.

Gonzalez met with interested players earlier in the week for the first time. It served as an introductory meeting for him to get to know the players and vice versa. Due to the NCHSAA’s new guideline for athletics, soccer teams can’t begin official practices until January.

He did say he hopes to start offseason workouts long before that.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith