Start dates for football by states

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Surry Central football team breaks through the team banner before a 2019 football game.

<p>Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins provides instruction during a 2019 game against Starmount.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins provides instruction during a 2019 game against Starmount.

There have been varying responses by state athletic associations to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MaxPreps gathered data from each state group and found that more than half of the 50 states plan to hold football seasons this fall as (data as of Aug. 17). This ranges from Utah, which actually started its season last Friday to New Jersey and Louisiana, both of which plan to start in early October.

Both Texas and Alaska plan to stagger the start of certain regions and divisions.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) released its new schedule for interscholastic athletics last week. The new schedule pushed the start of fall sports like cross country and volleyball back to November. Other sports, football included, were moved to a completely different season than usual.

N.C. football will start official practices on Feb. 8 and then games in a shortened seven-game schedule on Feb. 26.

The Tar Heel State is one of 15 states, as well as the District of Columbia, to move football’s kickoff to the spring of 2021. Nine of the 16 have set start dates for the spring, ranging from Jan. 8 in California to March 8 in Oregon and Washington. The remaining seven plan to play in the spring but are waiting to set an official start date.

North Carolina was one of the last states to announce its football plans. Two states have not made announced a start plan: Maine and Pennsylvania.

FALL 2020

State – Start Date / Original Start Date

Utah – Aug. 13 / Aug. 13

Alaska – Aug. 20 / Aug. 20

Indiana – Aug. 20 / Aug. 20

North Dakota – Aug. 20 / Aug. 20

South Dakota – Aug. 20 / Aug. 20

Tennessee – Aug. 20 / Aug. 20

Alabama – Aug. 21 / Aug. 21

Idaho – Aug. 27 / Aug. 27

Iowa – Aug. 27 / Aug. 27

Montana – Aug. 27 / Aug. 27

Nebraska – Aug. 27 / Aug. 27

Texas – Aug. 27 / Aug. 27

Wyoming – Aug. 27 / Aug. 27

Arkansas – Aug. 28 / Aug. 23

Missouri – Aug. 28 / Aug. 28

Ohio – Aug. 28 / Aug. 28

Oklahoma – Aug. 28 / Aug. 28

West Virginia – Sept. 3 / Aug. 24

Georgia – Sept. 4 / Aug. 20

Florida – Sept. 4 / Aug. 20

Kansas – Sept. 4 / Sept. 4

Mississippi – Sept. 4 / Aug. 28

New Hampshire – Sept. 4 / Sept. 4

Kentucky – Sept. 11 / Aug. 20

Rhode Island – Sept. 11 / Sept. 11

Massachusetts – Sept. 14 / August 17

New York – Sept. 21 / Aug. 24

Wisconsin – Sept. 23 / Aug. 20

Connecticut – Sept. 24 / Sept. 10

South Carolina – Sept. 25 / Aug. 20

Arizona – Sept. 30 / Aug. 19

New Jersey – Oct. 2 / Aug. 28

Louisiana – Oct. 8 / Sept. 4

SPRING 2021

State – Start Date / Original Start Date

California – Jan. 8 / Aug. 21

District of Columbia – Feb. 22 / Aug. 28

Colorado – Feb. 22 / Aug. 27

North Carolina – Feb. 26 / Aug. 20

Virginia – March 1 / Aug. 28

New Mexico – March 4 / Aug. 17

Nevada – March 5 / Aug. 14

Washington – March 8 / Sept. 4

Oregon – March 8 / Sept. 4

SPRING 2021 – Start date TBD

Illinois – TBD / Aug. 28

Minnesota – TBD / Aug. 28

Maryland – TBD / Sept. 4

Hawaii – TBD / Sept. 4

Delaware – TBD / Sept. 11

Vermont – TBD/ Aug. 28

Michigan – TBD / Aug. 27

TO BE DETERMINED

State – Original Start Date

Pennsylvania – Aug. 28

Maine – Sept. 4