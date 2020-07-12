East Surry gearing up for repeat run

July 12, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Sophomore Stephen Brantley looks to take on a larger role on the varsity Cardinals team in 2020.

<p>Tye Needham may not be facing real opponents yet, but the senior works to get his footwork just right for the upcoming season at a workout.</p>

Tye Needham may not be facing real opponents yet, but the senior works to get his footwork just right for the upcoming season at a workout.

<p>Junior Benji Gosnell runs with the Cardinal offense at a workout on July 9. Gosnell is the fifth-ranked tight end in the country for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.</p>

Junior Benji Gosnell runs with the Cardinal offense at a workout on July 9. Gosnell is the fifth-ranked tight end in the country for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.

<p>East Surry head coach Trent Lowman sports his state championship t-shirt and Cardinal-themed mask at Thursday’s summer workout.</p>

East Surry head coach Trent Lowman sports his state championship t-shirt and Cardinal-themed mask at Thursday’s summer workout.

<p>Levi Bowman powers through a run up and down East Surry’s bleachers.</p>

Levi Bowman powers through a run up and down East Surry’s bleachers.

<p>East Surry strength and conditioning coach Rusty Slate motivates junior Isaiah Arrington during the final stretch of summer workout.</p>

East Surry strength and conditioning coach Rusty Slate motivates junior Isaiah Arrington during the final stretch of summer workout.

<p>Ethan Faw practices his route-running at an East Surry summer workout.</p>

Ethan Faw practices his route-running at an East Surry summer workout.

<p>East Surry sophomore Folger Boaz watches as coach Trent Lowman breaks down the Cardinal offense.</p>

East Surry sophomore Folger Boaz watches as coach Trent Lowman breaks down the Cardinal offense.

Tye Needham may not be facing real opponents yet, but the senior works to get his footwork just right for the upcoming season at a workout.

Junior Benji Gosnell runs with the Cardinal offense at a workout on July 9. Gosnell is the fifth-ranked tight end in the country for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.

East Surry head coach Trent Lowman sports his state championship t-shirt and Cardinal-themed mask at Thursday’s summer workout.

Sophomore Stephen Brantley looks to take on a larger role on the varsity Cardinals team in 2020.

Levi Bowman powers through a run up and down East Surry’s bleachers.

East Surry strength and conditioning coach Rusty Slate motivates junior Isaiah Arrington during the final stretch of summer workout.

Ethan Faw practices his route-running at an East Surry summer workout.

East Surry sophomore Folger Boaz watches as coach Trent Lowman breaks down the Cardinal offense.