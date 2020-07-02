Dirtbags win Summer Shootout

U13 team catches fire late to win tournament

The Pilot Mountain Dirtbags with the Summer Shootout Trophy. From left: Michael Fischer, Hatcher Hamm, Colton Andrews, coach Frankie Andrews (back), Mason Jewell, coach Vinny Pannutti (front), Luke Bruner, coach Travis Bruner (back), Landon Galyean, Sid Sutphin, Vincent Pannutti, Zach Keener, Carter Motsinger, Braxton Davis, Lucas Johnson.

Dirtbag players Hatcher Hamm, left, and Luke Bruner after winning the 2020 Summer Shootout Tournament in Mocksville over the weekend.

MOCKSVILLE — 2020 hasn’t exactly been the most conventional year for the Pilot Mountain Dirtbags.

The 13U Nations Baseball team took part in its first tournament of the year over the weekend. The Dirtbags returned just five players from the 2019 team, and one of those players, Carter Motsinger, competed in a cast thanks to a broken wrist.

Even after Dirtbags coach Vinny Pannutti was able to fill the roster, the team faced another curveball in the form of COVID-19. The Dirtbags only completed a handful of indoor practices at the Backward K Academy in King before the pandemic forced shutdowns.

Pannutti said the team has yet to step on a middle school field this year and has only been practicing outside sparingly and on little league fields.

Even with everything seemingly going against them, the Dirtbags delivered under pressure and emerged as champions of the 13U Summer Shootout.

“I loved what I saw, and anyone that was at these games had fun watching some good baseball,” coach Pannutti said.

The Dirtbags were one of five 13U teams competing in the tournament. The Pilot team was joined by the Diamond Deacons of High Point, Knuckleheads of Advance, P413 of Advance and Rowan Rattlers of Salisbury.

“We came into the weekend hoping to get an idea of what kind of team we’d be,” coach Pannutti said. “I knew we had the pieces in place, we just needed to make sure they knew that, too.”

The tournament got off to a rough start as the Dirtbags faced the Knuckleheads in the first of its two pool games on Saturday. The Knuckleheads won the game 11-2.

Later that day, the Dirtbags played P413 in Pilot’s second and final pool game. After trailing for most of the game, Pilot Mountain rallied to even the score at 5-5. The game was ruled a tie due to time constraints before the Dirtbags could take the lead.

“After the disappointing results of the games on Saturday, we sat down with the boys and put it on them to find out if they wanted to win, bust there butt in the sun and play as a team, or think about what time they could get to the pool,” coach Pannutti said. “We found out that answer really quick the first game [on Sunday].”

The Dirtbags received the No. 4 seed for the bracket rounds and played the No. 5 ranked Rowan Rattlers in the play-in game.

It was win or go home, and the players made it clear they weren’t ready to go home empty-handed.

“The team showed up at the ballpark at 11:30 with a fire that I haven’t seen in these boys before,” coach Pannutti said. “Before I knew it, we were finishing up a 7-inning game at 10:15 p.m. winning the whole deal.”

Pilot sped through the first game by run-ruling Rowan 11-0 in four innings. Six different players scored in the win: Mason Jewell, Hatcher Hamm, Lucas Johnson, Vincent Pannutti, Braxton Davis and Landon Galyean. Vincent Pannutti, Luke Bruner and Colton Andrews each had multiple RBIs in the win.

Pitchers Carter Motsinger and Zach Keener split time on the mound, with each throwing two innings. The duo combined for four strikeouts and allowed just two hits and two walks.

With no time to rest, the Dirtbags next faced the top-seeded Diamond Deacons in the semifinals. Pilot jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and added another run in the top of the second. The Deacons tied it up in the bottom of the fifth, but the Dirtbags went back to work by piling on four more runs in the top of the sixth.

Pilot held on to win the game 8-5 to advance to the tournament championship. Bruner and Johnson combined for six strikeouts in the win. Jewell led Pilot with three hits, followed by Vincent Pannutti and Andrews with two each and Davis, Keener and Sid Sutphin with one each.

The semifinal win set up a rematch with the Knuckleheads in the championship. The No. 3 Knuckleheads upset No. 2 P413 16-3 in the other semifinal game.

It was deadlocked until the third inning. The Knuckleheads were the first on the board, putting up four runs in the top of the inning. The Dirtbags came right back by scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Vincent Pannutti hit a deep shot to center that scored two and evened the score at 4-4.

The Knucklehead slipped another run in the top of the fourth but wouldn’t score again. The Dirtbags added three runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on for the 7-5 win.

“It was a complete team effort,” coach Pannutti said. “Every one of these boys sacrificed themselves for the team. It was like watching a scripted movie. We put the pressure on them and they actually responded.”

Johnson and Bruner handled pitching duties in the final game of the tournament, combining for two strikeouts and allowing eight hits.

Jewell, Hamm, Johnson, Vincent Pannutti, Michael Fischer and Keener all scored in the championship.

