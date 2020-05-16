Reading the crystal ball for a return

In the latest edition of the NFHS Voice — a weekly column written by the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations — Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff became the latest to address the potential “re-opening” of the athletic world.

Professional sports leagues like the NBA and Major League Baseball are actively discussing the logistics of restarting their respective seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it only makes sense that the trickle-down effect has those invested in high school athletics doing the same.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading national medical authority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said during a May 11 interview with ESPN that when it comes to the upcoming NFL season: “The virus will make the decision for us.” Niehoff echoed Fauci’s comments, stating that his comments “underscore the need for leaders of all levels of sport in the United States to exercise great caution as we re-engage in activities.”

“Along with leaders of youth-level sports and the NCAA, the NFHS and its member state associations are exploring all options for conducting sports this fall. And while we all want answers, the truth is that there are more questions than answers at this point.”

Niehoff went on to say that even despite the significant loss of revenue that could occur if extracurricular programs remained closed, the NFHS’ top priority was the health and safety of its member schools.

The key here is that Niehoff hasn’t ruled anything out for fall sports. Even if the process is gradual and adjustments have to be made, the NTFS is still holding on to the possibility that sports, performing arts and other extracurricular programs could return in the fall.

Something that Niehoff was able to say with a good amount of certainty behind it was that if schools did re-open to in-person instruction for the fall semester, athletics will “most likely not return.”

“High school sports and performing arts are education-based programs and complete the learning process on a day-to-day basis. As such, academics during the school day and sports and other activities after school are inseparable.”

There are others involved in the world of interscholastic athletics that agree with the notion that student-athletes must be able to safely complete their obligations as both students in the classroom and athletes on the field.

NCAA President Mark Emmert used a Twitter live video (@NCAA) on May 8 to discuss the future of college sports. Joined by Dr. Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, Emmert spoke with Big Ten Network basketball analyst Andy Katz about what the world of college athletics could look like this fall.

Emmert seemed steadfast in saying student-athletes must return to in-class education before athletics can take place.

“College athletes are college students, and you can’t have college sports if you don’t have college (campuses) open and having students on them,” he said. “You don’t want to ever put student-athletes at greater risk than the rest of the student body.”

In reference to Division I athletics, Emmert added that, “all of the commissioners and every president that I’ve talked to is in clear agreement: If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus.”

Emmert wants to wait and see how coronavirus testing advances in the meantime. If the ability to trace the disease improves and the NCAA feels schools can provide a safe environment for student-athletes and (potentially) fans, he said he could very well see schools restart athletic programs at different times.

“That doesn’t mean it has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you’ve got to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students,” Emmert said.

“Will that mean that some school doesn’t play as full a schedule as another school and that may create some inequity in their ability to participate in a championship? Possibly. And we’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there.”

The national yearning for the return of interscholastic athletics doesn’t just stem from the desire to be entertained once again. While that may be the concern of fans, there is a lot more at stake if one specific fall sport doesn’t take place: football.

“What makes football so much more important than every other sport?” non-football fanatics may ask. The fact is that if football doesn’t take place, both at the college and high school level, that impacts the likelihood of other sports taking place down the line.

“Football, in most instances, helps pay the bills for some of the other sports,” said Que Tucker, commissioner of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. In a conference call with the media in late April, Tucker discussed, among other things, the NCHSAA’s options moving forward.

“Football is a lifeline for many of our programs. It’s hard to imagine what it could look like — what it would look like — if spectators were not allowed at all.”

The NCHSAA did announce on May 12 that the current, “dead period,” in state high school athletics would end on June 1. This did not, however, give any clearance for schools to begin participating in athletics without approval of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

“The June 1, 2020 date was intended to give all systems that are currently out of session or will be out of session in the next week a common date for when the NCHSAA summer regulations would begin to apply. It is not meant to supersede any order by the governor, state or local governing body, nor any school or LEA restrictions. To be clear, the NCHSAA is not suggesting or indicating that summer workouts for any sport can begin on June 1 as we remain under the guidance and regulations of the governor and the health advisors who are counseling him.”

The NCHSAA fall sports season is still scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, with the first official fall contests permitted to begin on Monday, Aug. 17. Both the NCHSAA and NFHS will issue updates in accordance with state and national updates in the coming months.

“One of the challenges to solving the crystal ball of high school sports and activities this fall is the uncertainty of the spread of the virus as states begin to re-open this month,” Niehoff said. “The NFHS will continue to work with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on an ongoing basis to provide the most updated information.”

“With the non-negotiable tenet of safety for student activity participants, expect every avenue to be pursued so that students can be involved in football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, speech, debate, music and many other school activities this fall.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith