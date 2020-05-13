Spainhour named to the NCCA West All-Star Roster

KING – West Stokes senior Isaac Spainhour was selected to the North Carolina Coaches Association West Basketball roster this past week and became the first ever Wildcat to be honored to play in the annual All-Star Classic. The game against the East Squad will take place on Monday, July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum after the girl’s game which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Spainhour finished his career as the Wildcats all-time leading scorer with 1,880 points. He was named Western Piedmont All-Conference and All-Tournament all four years on varsity. The 6-3 guard was tagged as the conference player of the year this past season and earned back-to-back conference tournament MVP’s. He led the Wildcats to three straight conference championships and two conference tournament championships while being named to the All-Region 11 first team during his senior campaign and to the second team his junior and sophomore seasons. The senior helped the Wildcats to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs and was eliminated by eventual state champion Shelby High this past season.

Spainhour was named to the All-Stokes County basketball team for four years and was selected to the annual Winston-Salem Journal’s Northwest Team for the past three years which covers reading areas in Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Watauga, and Yadkin Counties.

The East-West All-Star Basketball Game was first played in 1949 at Guilford College’s Alumni Gym. After the game was moved to multiple locations over the next few years, it found a home at Grimsley High School in 1954. The first basket scored in the competition was by the East’s Charlie Adams who for many years served as the Executive Director of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The game was moved to the coliseum in 1960, the first year it was opened. The historical building as been the site for the 1974 NCAA finals, many ACC Men’s and Women’s Tournaments, and NCAA Regional Games. The first girl’s East-West All-Star Game was played in 1975.

East Roster

Dylan Blake (First Flight)

JaJuan Carr (Pender)

Ricky Council (Southern Durham)

Nick Farrar (Apex Friendship)

Brandon Johnson (Rolesville)

Chris Nobles (Garner Magnet)

Jadyn Parker (West Brunswick(

Keishon Porter (Southwest Edgecombe)

Samage Teel (Farmville Central)

Justin Wright (Farmville Central)

Head Coach: Eric Davis (Laney)

Asst. Coach: Bobby Williams (Riverside Martin)

West Roster

Ahmil Flowers (Grimsley)

Bailey Gentile (Cox Mill)

Chris Hampton (Northwest Guilford)

Lane Harrill (Cherryville)

Avery Keller (Hibriten)

Justin Kuthan (East Lincoln)

Jalen McAfee (Northwood)

Wesley Poindexter (Cox Mill)

Aaron Ross (Northwood)

Isaac Spainhour (West Stokes)

Head Coach: Sonny Scholfield (Statesville)

Asst. Coach: Billy Martin (R.J. Reynolds)

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

West Stokes senior Isaac Spainhour becomes the first player in the history of the school to be selected to the NCCA All-Star roster. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_0876.jpgWest Stokes senior Isaac Spainhour becomes the first player in the history of the school to be selected to the NCCA All-Star roster. Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193. Spainhour looks to grab a rebound during the annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at RJ Reynolds High School. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_0298.jpgSpainhour looks to grab a rebound during the annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at RJ Reynolds High School. Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193. Spainhour drives to the basket against rival South Stokes this past season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_0950.jpgSpainhour drives to the basket against rival South Stokes this past season. Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com