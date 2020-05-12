NCHSAA to end dead period on June 1

CHAPEL HILL — High school sports may be coming back, at least in some capacity, as early as June 1.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the dead period put in place for high school athletics back in March will remain in effect until Monday, June 1. The announcement came in an email to NCHSAA member schools.

A dead period is defined by the NCHSAA as a time in which there are, “no required activities of any student.”

The email specified on the calendar change, stating:

“The June 1, 2020 date was intended to give all systems that are currently out of session or will be out of session in the next week a common date for when the NCHSAA summer regulations would begin to apply. It is not meant to supersede any order by the governor, state or local governing body, nor any school or LEA restrictions.

To be clear, the NCHSAA is not suggesting or indicating that summer workouts for any sport can begin on June 1 as we remain under the guidance and regulations of the governor and the health advisors who are counseling him.”

The email added that, due to liability issues, school equipment should not be available and left unsupervised for the general public to use.

Mount Airy senior Jackson Tumbarello (22) goes for a header during a corner kick drill Aug. 1 in the 2019 Bears’ first official practice of the year. High schools are looking ahead to when they might have summer workouts. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_0994.jpgMount Airy senior Jackson Tumbarello (22) goes for a header during a corner kick drill Aug. 1 in the 2019 Bears’ first official practice of the year. High schools are looking ahead to when they might have summer workouts. The News North Surry senior Chase Swartz lines up in the shotgun during the Greyhounds’ 7-on-7 drills last summer. The NCHSAA announced that the current dead period for sports will end on June 1, potentially allowing such events to take place in the near future. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_0859-2-.jpgNorth Surry senior Chase Swartz lines up in the shotgun during the Greyhounds’ 7-on-7 drills last summer. The NCHSAA announced that the current dead period for sports will end on June 1, potentially allowing such events to take place in the near future. The News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com