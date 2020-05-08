Surry hires Johnson as assistant volleyball coach

DOBSON — Former Surry Central standout Kendra Johnson is set for a homecoming of sorts as she returns to Dobson.

Only this time, she brings her expertise to the gymnasium of Surry Community College as opposed to that of the Eagles. It was announced earlier this week that Johnson, a former college volleyball player, was hired as as an assistant volleyball coach for the Lady Knights.

“I am definitely excited,” Johnson said. “I miss this area so I am glad to be back in it, and definitely on the college level since I just came out of the college playing field.”

At Surry Central, she recorded 431 digs as a senior in 2013 en route to All-Western Piedmont Athletic Conference accolades. Johnson graduated high school in 2014 and went on to start all four years as a libero for Montreat College.

An All-Appalachian Athletic Conference performer at Montreat, Johnson set a school record for most digs in a contest with 60 in a five-set victory over Reinhardt University in 2016.

“She was a big-time player for Montreat for four years and she has moved back to this area,” said Knights head coach Caleb Gilley, “I started some conversations with her to see if she would be interested in coaching at Surry and she was. Some things worked out and that is kind of how it happened. I am super excited.”

Johnson has coached club volleyball since graduating from Montreat in 2018 and is eager to get back to Surry County.

“I think she can bring a lot to our program immediately,” Gilley said. “She played college and having a successful career, she can really help our kids out and be a valuable asset.”

Gilley took over the Knights’ program in December. He guided East Surry High School to the Class 1A State Championship game last year, and twice in nine seasons at the helm in Pilot Mountain. He won six Northwest 1A Conference titles in those nine years, including four in a row, in additional to leading East Surry to the 1A State title game in girls’ basketball last season.

“Recruiting is going well,” he said. “I have signed eight kids already and have a couple more we are looking at.”

“Obviously the pandemic has majorly affected us. We have not been able to be in the gym, so it has affected us very much but it is what is is. It is not just us, it has affected everybody.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Surry Central graduate Kendra Johnson, class of 2014, was recently hired as an assistant volleyball coach at Surry Community College. Johnson has received All-Western Piedmont 2A Conference honors as well as All-Appalachian Athletic Confernce Honors as a four-year starter at Montreat College. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_KendraJohnson.jpgSurry Central graduate Kendra Johnson, class of 2014, was recently hired as an assistant volleyball coach at Surry Community College. Johnson has received All-Western Piedmont 2A Conference honors as well as All-Appalachian Athletic Confernce Honors as a four-year starter at Montreat College. Submitted Photo