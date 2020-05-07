Throwback Thursday sports photos

The East Surry volleyball team celebrates a win over Mountain Island Charter to advance to the 1A State Championship game. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

The East Surry volleyball team celebrates a win over Mountain Island Charter to advance to the 1A State Championship game.

Surry Central soccer players hold their breath during a penalty kick shootout against North Forsyth.

The North Surry girls golf team is seen following the Western Piedmont Conference Tournament, from left, coach Jonathan Sutphin, Maggie Easter, Mia Simmons, Madison Kirkman and Gwen Bode.

Mount Airy’s student section reacts to a goal in the Granite Bears’ playoff soccer game against Bishop McGuinness.

Local runners compete in the 5K portion of a cross country meet at Fisher River Park.

North Surry’s Aiden Gates competes in the boys 55 meters in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Indoor Track Meet.

East Surry won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship and Tournament Championship in 2019, marking the Cardinals’ first championship since 2014.

Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion serves in a 6-0, 6-0 singles victory at the No. 1 spot.

Surry Central football coach Monty Southern councils his team during a homecoming win over Atkins.

North Surry football players compete in a scrimmage during the summer of 2019.

Mount Airy’s Austin Eaton helped lead his team to a win over East Surry with a win in the boy’s 200 individual medley.

Surry Central sophomore Dakota Mills (20) converts the transition layup after getting a steal against East Surry.

East Surry junior Marlie Easter finished sixth in the girls shot put event at the Northwest 1A Conference Championships with a final mark of 22 feet, 4 inches.

East Surry senior Chris Osorio takes a free kick against North Surry.

Millennium Charter senior Jack Bevard takes a corner kick in a match against Walkertown.

Jessica Sawyers of Mount Airy takes part in the butterfly portion of the girl’s 200 individual medley in a January swim meet.

The North Surry Greyhound mascot makes an appearance during senior night.

North Surry heavyweight Will Danley (blue) tries to escape a hold from Starmount’s Mario Pineada.

Surry Central’s Ashley Hall (4) aims to send an attack past North Surry’s Delaney Fulk and Aniya Joyce.

East Surry’s Chloe Ann Tew finished 11th overall in the girls high jump at the indoor track and field state championship.

Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (left) and East Surry’s Nathan Cox lock horns in the 182 match back in January.

By Cory Smith

csmith@mtairynews.com

