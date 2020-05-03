Cards end No. 8 in MaxPreps Cup

East Surry won it’s first NCHSAA 1AA state championship in football last fall, finishing with a perfect 15-0 record. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News East Surry won it’s first NCHSAA 1AA state championship in football last fall, finishing with a perfect 15-0 record. - News File Photo The East Surry Volleyball team finished as the 1A state runner-up in 2019. The Lady Cards had a 28-4 record that included a sweep of the Northwest 1A Conference regular-season and tournament titles as well as the West Regional title. -

MaxPreps said it best when it explained how the coronavirus has created a “new normal,” in so many different aspects of everyday life.

How we operate has been drastically altered in the way we work, buy groceries, find entertainment and so on.

COVID-19 has forced nearly everyone to call an audible in one way or another, and the nationwide division of CBS Sports covering high school sports is no exception. With spring sports cancelled in most U.S. states, and some not even permitted to finish winter sports, the site decided to release its MaxPreps Cup standings a few months in advance to bring light to the sports-less world in which we currently live.

Usually not released until early August, the MaxPreps Cup state-by-state final rankings have already been compiled.

According to the site:

“The MaxPreps Cup endeavors to determine the top high school athletic programs in the country based on several factors, including state championships, state runner-up finishes and placement in national rankings. Points are also awarded based on the size of the state, the popularity of the sport, the enrollment playoff level and the number of teams competing in the enrollment playoff level. National rankings used include the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings, the MaxPreps computer rankings, cross country rankings by Dyestat and field hockey rankings by MaxHockey.”

One local school that has made waves on a state as well as national scale all year did so once more by being named as one of the top athletic programs in the state by MaxPreps. It was announced on Friday that East Surry finished No. 8 in the 2019-20 MaxPreps Cup for North Carolina.

“It is special to be recognized as an elite athletic program in the state,” said Randy Marion East Surry athletic director. “Our coaches and athletes work extremely hard at committing to excellence on and off the field.”

Of the 11 N.C. schools honored by MaxPreps (two teams tied for 10th), East Surry is the only public 1A school. The list consists of two private schools (Charlotte Catholic and Providence Day), one charter school (Franklin Academy) and eight public schools in larger divisions.

East Surry is by far the smallest public school in the top-10 with an average daily membership of 588. Foard (890) and North Lincoln (996) are the only other schools with less than 1,500 students. Both Green Hope (2,500) and Hough (2,570) are more than four times bigger than East Surry.

“You have to give credit to the buy in of parents and athletes, understanding the importance of interscholastic sports to the total education experience,” Marion said. “Our coaches go above and beyond to encourage and support students to participate in multiple extracurricular activities, and our coaches do an amazing job of promoting our athletes to play at the next level.”

Two East Surry teams reached the state championship games for their respective sports: volleyball and football.

The Lady Cardinals volleyball team finished the season 28-4. The Cards swept the Northwest 1A Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships before capturing the West Regional Championship.

East won 20-straight matches at one point and won 89 sets while giving up just 17. The Lady Cards’ only regular season losses came to 3A West Rowan, who finished 28-1 and the second-ranked team in the state, 4A Davie and 4A West Forsyth.

East Surry finished as the state runner-up to the defending 1A state champion, Falls Lake Academy.

The Cardinal football team returned to the state championship in 2019 after finishing as 1AA state runner-up to Tarboro in 2018. East Surry demolished opponent after opponent en route to a perfect 15-0 season that ended with a redemptive win over Tarboro in the title game.

East Surry won by an average of 39.5 points per contest. Only two teams managed to finish within 25 points of East Surry: Reidsville, that went on to win the 2A state championship, and Mitchell in the 1AA West Regional final.

East Surry was highlighted in multiple MaxPreps rankings, both state and nationwide. East was ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 11 football team in North Carolina (all divisions) and the No. 33 small school in the nation.

The Cardinals also received the following MaxPreps individual honors:

• Head coach Trent Lowman was named North Carolina Coach of the Year;

• Quarterback Jefferson Boaz and wide receivers Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens were named First-team All-State;

• Boaz finished fourth in the nation in passing yards (4,615);

• Boaz is ranked No. 100 all-time in passing yards in a single season. For comparison, Patrick Mahomes is No. 99 and only four yards ahead with 181 more attempts;

• Gosnell finished No. 32 in the nation in receiving yards (1,544);

• Boaz and Gosnell were named to the Small Schools All-American second-team for offense.

Below are the full MaxPreps Cups standings for North Carolina including points:

1. Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte), 705

2. Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill), 655

3. Weddington (Matthews), 605

4. Green Hope (Cary), 563

5. Cuthbertson (Waxhaw), 485

6. North Lincoln (Lincolnton), 480

7. Providence Day (Charlotte), 450

8. East Surry (Pilot Mountain), 445

9. Foard (Newton), 405

T-10. Franklin Academy (Wake Forest), 405

T-10. Hough (Cornelius), 405

The full list of MaxPreps Cup Nationwide Standings can be found at: https://t.maxpreps.com/2WmZIX0.

East Surry won it’s first NCHSAA 1AA state championship in football last fall, finishing with a perfect 15-0 record. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_0632-2-.jpg East Surry won it’s first NCHSAA 1AA state championship in football last fall, finishing with a perfect 15-0 record. Cory Smith | The News The East Surry Volleyball team finished as the 1A state runner-up in 2019. The Lady Cards had a 28-4 record that included a sweep of the Northwest 1A Conference regular-season and tournament titles as well as the West Regional title. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_0694.jpg The East Surry Volleyball team finished as the 1A state runner-up in 2019. The Lady Cards had a 28-4 record that included a sweep of the Northwest 1A Conference regular-season and tournament titles as well as the West Regional title. News File Photo

East Surry athletics in NC top-10

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith