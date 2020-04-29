Hoops GOAT voting down to Elite 8

We are down to the Elite 8 of our readers’ poll for basketball’s GOAT (greatest of all-time).

Once you get down to this short a list, everyone left in the brackets is a bona fide superstar.

But first, here is how things went in the Sweet 16:

The top overall seed, Michael Jordan, took down three-time league MVP Moses Malone.

The top seed in the West and #2 overall, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, took down another legendary big man in Hakeem Olajuwon.

The top seed in the South and #3 overall, LeBron James, defeated Kobe Bryant.

The Midwest #1 and #4 overall, Wilt Chamberlain, knocked off two-time MVP Steve Nash.

Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan (#5 overall) took down Dirk Nowitzki.

Another Wake Forest alum didn’t fare so well as Chris Paul (#24 overall) lost to Shaquille O’Neal (#16 overall).

In a matchup of the best shooter of the ’80s against the best shooter today, Larry Bird (#6 overall) defeated Stephen Curry.

Bird’s longtime rival, Magic Johnson (#7 overall), defeated Kevin Durant.

Matchups

All four top seeds are alive in their regional finals. Three of the four could be interesting because of loyal fan bases for the underdogs.

• I mean, folks like Shaq, and he was a dominant big man in the 1990s and early 2000s, but he’s going up against His Airness.

Sure, Shaq is a 15-time all-star, league MVP, four-time champ and three-time Finals MVP.

But, Jordan is a 14-time all-star, five-time league MVP, six-time champion and six-time Finals MVP.

• In the West bracket, Kareem faces a challenge in Tim Duncan, a guy who has a pretty legit claim of his own to the GOAT title.

Duncan won five titles, three Finals MVPs, and was named to 15 all-star and all-defensive teams. He also is the greatest winner in league history. Yes, not Bill Russell or Jordan or Magic, but Duncan’s Spurs had the highest winning percentage of any player ever.

That said, Kareem was named to 15 all-NBA and 11 all-defensive teams himself. He also won MVP six times, won six titles and is #1 in the advanced stat of total win shares — how much he contributed offensively and defensively to his team’s wins.

Both men can say that they had a huge impact on the defensive end because of not just blocking shots, but altering them. Players shot a much lower field goal percentage in the paint against these guys.

• In the South, LeBron takes on Bird, two guys with huge fan followings in their day.

Bird had back problems and didn’t have as long a career as James is having, but there are plenty of folks who were around in the ’80s who still believe Bird is the greatest ever.

Bird won three straight MVPs and finished second in two other years. His four-year stretch from 1984-88 is as good as it gets: he averaged about 28 points, close to 10 rebounds, close to 7 assists and about 1.7 steals. He shot better than 40% from deep each season and averaged around 90% from the line.

LeBron’s best four-year stretch for stats (2006-10) had similar points, assists and steals, but not nearly the same results in rebounds, three-point shooting and foul shooting.

But LeBron has done it for longer with 15 all-NBA honors to Bird’s 10. He also has one more MVP trophy as well as six all-defensive team appearances.

• In the Midwest Wilt takes on Magic in the matchup of guys who only need a first name.

Wilt is the only player to score 100 points in a game and the only one to average 50 points for a season. He is second only to Jordan in scoring average, tops in rebounds and likely would be top 5 in blocks (if that stat were kept in his day).

Wilt had to go against the legendary Red Auerbach Celtics every year, but still managed to pull out two titles.

Magic has a similar case for GOAT to Bird. He was a phenomenal player throughout the 1980s, but his career was cut short by his HIV diagnosis.

Magic was a 10-time all-NBA player with three league MVPs, five titles and three Finals MVPs.

And, he finished second to Jordan in the MVP race his last year. If not for Bird and Jordan getting these MVP awards, Magic would have had more than three.

My issue with Magic isn’t his lack of longevity, but how the East was very powerful in the 1980s. It was hard for a young Jordan with a supporting cast to even reach the Finals because he had to get past Bird’s Celtics, Dr. J and Charles Barkley in Philadelphia, Sidney Moncrief and Marques Johnson with the Bucks, and Isiah Thomas and the Bad Boys of Detroit.

Magic basically had Hakeem and Ralph Sampson in Houston and Clyde Drexler and Mychal Thompson in Portland. And the Lakers liked Thompson (Klay’s dad) so much they traded for him in 1987.

The Lakers got to the Finals a whopping nine times, but they lost four times, so that tarnishes the shine a little on Showtime.

— — —

The voting page was having technical difficulties Monday and Tuesday; we apologize for that.

Remember, the ballot cast in each round is another chance to enter the drawing for a $100 prize.

Find the voting brackets on our website at bit.ly/2x81WkG. Check out my previous bracket columns on our sports home page at bit.ly/2JLLtVS.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.