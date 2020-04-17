Where are they now: T.C. Gammons

North Surry graduate T.C. Gammons now works as the assistant director for men’s basketball in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Sara Davis | TheACC.com

Finding the light at the end of the tunnel is a mindset that often motivates people during times of hardship or uncertainty.

T.C. Gammons, a former Mount Airy resident, has used this psyche as motivation during difficult phases of his life. From being raised in a single-parent household to finding his calling in life, Gammons kept his eyes facing forward to reach the position he’s in today.

“I believe it doesn’t matter what situation you grow up in or go through, if you grow up putting in the time and effort there’s going to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” said the 2007 North Surry graduate.

This mantra has led Gammons to much success in both his personal and professional life. T.C. and his wife, Lindsay Ray Gammons, married in July 2015. Their daughter Khloe recently celebrated her first birthday.

After an arduous journey, T.C.’s efforts paid dividends when he was hired by the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014. He worked his way up the corporate ladder to his current position as the assistant director of men’s basketball.

Gammons oversees building operations as well as the administrative aspects of the Men’s Basketball Officiating Alliance and building operations in his current role. The alliance, formed in July 2017, enables the conferences to work together on a wide range of officiating matters, including scheduling, training, development, recruitment, retention and evaluation according to a 2018 release on TheACC.com.

The site also discusses the Alliance’s long-term goal of increasing referee proficiency and consistency across college basketball while also facilitating the admission of new referees into the officiating profession.

The Alliance is currently made up of 10 total NCAA conferences: the ACC, Big East, Atlantic 10, Colonial Athletic Association, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Ivy League, Patriot League, Big South, Northeast and Northeast-10.

The road to the ACC was anything but a straight shot, though. Gammons said he knew he wanted to work in sports when he reached high school, but wasn’t sure on which avenue to pursue.

“Just growing up loving sports and the idea of making a living working in sports was the idea that sold me,” Gammons said.

Gammons grew up in Mount Airy and originally lived in Flat Rock. His mother raised him as a single parent. He said his father, “wasn’t too involved growing up, but we got by.”

This forced T.C. to grow up quicker than most.

“It opened my eyes to what I did and didn’t want to do with my life,” he said. “I knew I had to make better and wiser decisions.”

His favorite sport growing up was basketball. He played two years on the varsity at North Surry and was a member of the team that reached the Elite Eight his senior year.

North Surry won its 2A conference in the 2006-07 season with a regular season record 22-4. The Greyhounds defeated North Rowan 65-55 in the first round, North Lincoln 71-57 in the second round and Forest Hills 71-55 in the sectional final.

After the sectional round, the N.C. High School Athletic Association paired teams in each region. This put North Surry against another conference champion, Shelby, which sported a 24-4 record.

Gammons recounted that Shelby’s best player was thrown out of the game early. The Greyhounds took a 55-54 lead late in the fourth quarter after a made free throw. The second free throw attempt missed and Shelby grabbed the rebound. North Surry’s defense didn’t allow an easy shot as the clock ran down below 10 seconds. Then, a Shelby player, “threw up a prayer,” on a fadeaway jump shot according to Gammons. The shot went in, and North Surry wasn’t able to get a shot off before time expired.

He joked about how well he remembers the details of the game 13 years after it happened, saying, “You know, it’s not like I ever think about that game or anything.”

He took his first professional step in pursuing a life in sports while still in high school. He interned as a sports reporter with the Mount Airy News as a senior and continued as a student of Surry Community College. He worked alongside former News sportswriters Mac Heffner, Thomas Lester and Jeremy Morehouse.

“In high school I knew I wanted to be involved in sports, and the quickest way to do that was with the high school internship we had to do,” Gammons said. “One of my teachers knew someone at Mount Airy News, so I did that.”

“Eventually, I learned that the newspaper business wasn’t for me so I didn’t know what to do. I thought I might go into banking, but then I saw Winston-Salem State had a sport management degree and decided to try that.”

It was at Winston-Salem State University that T.C. reconnected with someone from his past that would open the door to his future.

Despite originally being from Flat Rock, he moved to the Chestnut Grove district for middle school before returning to Surry County Schools in the ninth grade at North Surry.

One of his former Chestnut Grove classmates interned with the ACC working in the women’s basketball department. He convinced T.C. to as well.

“Sometimes it’s not what you know or even who you know, it’s who knows you,” Gammons said.

After the initial interaction with the ACC, Gammons worked as an unpaid intern in women’s basketball before moving to football gameday operations. He remained an intern even when he was hired at Rhino Sports to work in ticket sales.

Working with Rhino didn’t pan out for Gammons in the long run. The experience did, however, further his growth as a person. Eliminating something he didn’t want to do for the long term brought him one step closer to finding his true calling. Without actually trying the job, he wouldn’t have known if it was for him or not.

“I think I learned pretty quickly that I didn’t want to work in ticket sales,” Gammons said. “It’s about doing things and getting experience and not being narrow-minded. Sometimes it’s about being in the right place at the right time so I wanted to have my hands in different pots just in case.”

Opportunity finally came knocking in 2013. The catalyst: the ACC expansion.

The University of Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Syracuse were set to join the ACC on July 1, 2013, with the University of Louisville joining a year later to replace Maryland.

The ACC staff expanded concurrently with the addition of the four schools. Gammons was hired to work part-time in football operations and as a video assistant. He was hired as a full-time employee in early 2014. From there he served as a coordinator of operations until 2016, then accepting a position as coordinator of men’s basketball until being promoted to assistant director in 2019.

When asked about what his future holds, Gammons said “I’m really blessed to be in the position I’m in. I’ll continue to do what I’m doing and go beyond the expectations of the job and do what I can do on my end. I’m not going to push what’s out of my control.”

T.C. knew that he’d have to move away from Mount Airy with his line of work. He’s still a frequent visitor, as both he and his wife have family in the area. He’s firmly planted in the ground in Kernersville at the moment, but did mention the thought of retiring in or around Surry County.

That’s a long way off though. Right now, he’s just focused on being a good husband and father and doing his job to the best of his ability.

North Surry grad working for the ACC

