Creative Workouts

Surry Central sophomore Brady Edmonds takes part in a home workout led by the Los Angeles Dodgers' team director of player performance, Brandon McDaniel.

Athletes across the nation are finding innovative ways to stay in shape during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mount Airy sophomore Caden Fitzgibbons turned his driveway into a multi-faceted basketball training facility complete with two goals, cones, defenders, a 3-point arc and the word BEARS plastered across the paint.

Taking a break from crushing homers on the Greyhounds softball (and baseball) fields, North Surry junior and N.C. State softball commit Jesi Shelnutt showed off her weightlifting abilities on TikTok. With gyms closed, Shelnutt lifted whatever was available, including weights, trash cans, guitars (yes, plural) and even a TV.

Sibling rivalries have been amplified in the McMillen household as Surry Central’s Nolan and Mia McMillen took to the streets to stay active. The two competed in a variety of showdowns to stay a step ahead of the other. Nolan is a senior who will play soccer at Mars Hill University and Mia is a sophomore who plays volleyball and basketball in addition to track and field.

Even coaches are getting in on the fun. East Surry football coaches Steve Whitt and Trent Lowman hold each other accountable to keep up a daily workout regiment by posting workout videos on Twitter and tagging the other.

In the absence of an NCAA Tournament, Surry Central football coach Monty Southern and his family made a tribute video to the David Barrett’s classic hit, “One Shining Moment,” that was posted on YouTube and Twitter.

The magic of social media allowed one specific home workout to garner the attention of a pro baseball team 3,000 miles away.

On April 2, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that team director of player performance Brandon McDaniel would be leading free online workouts on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. These workouts are held on Mondays and Fridays at 8:00 a.m. PST/11:00 EST. In an April 2 article by Alden Gonzalez on ESPN.com, McDaniel talked about how beneficial it is, both mentally and physcially, it is to exercise while staying at home.

On Friday, Surry Central head baseball coach Jeff Edmonds posted a video on Twitter of his son, Surry Central sophomore Brady Edmonds, following along with one of McDaniel’s videos.

The Dodgers official Twitter account (@Dodgers) took time to respond to one of its 2.1 million followers, and that just happened to be Brady. The Dodgers tweet said, “Thanks for following along, Brady” with a flexing emoji as well as a gif of 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger flexing.

Local athletes finding new ways to stay fit