Martin named AAC All-Academic

East Surry graduate Abigail Martin (class of 2019) was one of two women’s tennis players at Bluefield College that was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team. Courtesy of Bluefield College

Courtesy of Bluefield College East Surry graduate Abigail Martin (class of 2019) was one of two women’s tennis players at Bluefield College that was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team. - Cory Smith | The News A 2019 graduate of East Surry High School, Abigail Martin helped lead the Cardinals to two of the best seasons in school history that included back-to-back trips to the Final Four. -

Former East Surry tennis star Abigail Martin can’t help but make headlines on and off the tennis courts.

Martin is a freshman tennis player at Bluefield College in Virginia. The school announced Wednesday that Martin was one of two Bluefield tennis players to be named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team.

Student-athletes are required to hold a 3.25 cumulative GPA in order to be named All-Academic by the AAC, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) Division II. Martin is one of just three freshmen in the entire conference to be named All-Academic in women’s tennis. One of the two remaining freshmen is Martin’s teammate, Hannah Thacker.

The women’s tennis team at Bluefield was only able to complete four matches before the season was suspended due to COVID-19. Martin was immediately thrust to the No. 1 singles spot despite being a first-year college player. The team holds a 1-3 record. Individual statistics were not available on Bluefield’s website at the time of publication.

At East Surry, Martin helped the Lady Cardinals to two of the best seasons in school history. She went undefeated in singles as East Surry’s No. 2 in 2017, also winning the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Tournament that year. East Surry reached the 1A state championship match as well.

As a senior, Martin went undefeated in the singles for the regular season once again, this time as the No. 1 seed. Along with partner Sarah Mann, Martin won the NW1A Doubles Championship and finished third in the entire state as a duo.

Martin was named NW1A Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season. She was also named Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Year by the Mount Airy Regional Media Group of Adams Publishing.

East Surry graduate Abigail Martin (class of 2019) was one of two women’s tennis players at Bluefield College that was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Martin-AAC.jpg East Surry graduate Abigail Martin (class of 2019) was one of two women’s tennis players at Bluefield College that was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team. Courtesy of Bluefield College A 2019 graduate of East Surry High School, Abigail Martin helped lead the Cardinals to two of the best seasons in school history that included back-to-back trips to the Final Four. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_0294.jpg A 2019 graduate of East Surry High School, Abigail Martin helped lead the Cardinals to two of the best seasons in school history that included back-to-back trips to the Final Four. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry grad serving it up in college

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith