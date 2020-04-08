Here are our bracket’s #17-24 choices

Readers have a chance to win a $100 prize just for voting in a bracket of the greatest 64 basketball players from the past 64 years

In my four previous columns I ran down the list of players from 64 all the way up to 25. Here are my choices for the eight players from 24 up to 17.

24. Chris Paul, 10-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA, 9-time all-defensive, 6-time steals champ, 4-time assists champ, rookie of the year.

Honestly, this feels too low. The kid from Winston-Salem has been underrated his whole career. He should have won the 2008 MVP award instead of Kobe. His passing accuracy is unreal. Advanced metrics love him.

He is the active leader in assists and steals. He is 7th in both places overall, but could finish a few spots higher before he retires. He is 2nd to Stockton in assist percentage.

He is 9th in PER (player efficience rating), 4th in win shares per minute (how much a player contributes to a win), 3rd in box plus/minus (how much he helps score on offense and helps stop scoring on defense) and 8th in VORP (value over a replacment player). That’s top 10 all-time in four big categories. Is it too late to change my brackets?

23. Dirk Nowitzki, 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA, 1 MVP, 1 title, 1 Finals MVP.

He is the reason teams take chances on little-known European players. Everyone hopes for the next Dirk. He is 6th in points, 11th in made 3’s, 7th in made free throws, 7th in defensive rebounds (27th overall), 53rd in blocks.

He is 16th in foul shooting. Among players at least 6-foot-8, he is fourth behind Peja Stojakovic, Larry Bird and Kevin Durant.

He is 8th in win shares, 30th in box plus/minus and 9th in VORP.

Imagine a 7-footer achieving the rare 50-40-90 combo for shooting percentages. In his MVP year of 2006-07, Dirk shot 50.2% overall, 41.6% on 3’s and 90.6% on foul shots. He very nearly did it again in 2010-11 when he won a title and was Finals MVP: 51.7%, 39.3% and 89.2%.

22. James Harden, 8-time All-Star, 6-time All-NBA, 2-time scoring champ, 1 assist champ, 1 MVP.

It’s hard to remember that in his first three seasons with the Thunder he came off the bench. Since then in Houston he has made eight straight all-star appearances and has been among the league leaders in minutes played.

At 30 he is already 5th in 3’s made, 18th in free throws made, 45th in points, 61st in assists, 73rd in steals. All those numbers will go up.

He is 10th in PER, 14th in true shooting percentage, 8th in win shares per minute, 6th in box plus/minus, and 23rd in VORP.

21. Kevin Durant, 10-time All-Star, 9-time All-NBA, 4-time scoring champ, 1 MVP, 2 titles, 2 Finals MVPs, rookie of the year.

This is another player who will climb higher before his time is done. Because of his high scoring efficiency, I can see him passing Kobe, even if Durant never finishes with as many titles or career points.

Durant is 4th among active players in scoring and is already 36th on the all-time list. He is 6th in points per game, 19th in rebounds per game.

Then in efficiency he is 64th in 2-point shooting, 15th in foul shooting, 8th in PER, 12th in win shares per minute, 10th box plus/minus and 20th in VORP.

With his outside jumper and post game, he could continue to be an effective second scoring option for years after he is no longer a star, so he could finish high on a lot of career charts.

20. Kevin Garnett, 15-time All-Star, 9-time All-NBA, 12-time all-defensive, 4-time rebound champ, 1 defensive player of the year, 1 MVP, 1 title.

When Kevin Durant doesn’t yet make my top 20, you know things are getting tight.

Garnett is 2nd in defensive rebounds, 10th overall. He is 21st in points, 20th in blocks, 19th in steals. He is 30th in PER, 9th in win shares, 17th in box plus/minus and 5th in VORP.

He had nine straight seasons of double-digit rebounds before joining the Celtics and having Doc Rivers cut his minutes way back. He had five straight seasons with at least 12 rebounds and could have had more than one defensive player of the year award.

He had one MVP award, finished 2nd twice and finished 3rd and 5th once each.

19. Kobe Bryant, 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 12-time all-defensive, 2-time scoring champ, 1 MVP, 5 titles, 2 Finals MVPs.

Like Garnett, Kobe only got one MVP, but he made the top 5 in 11 seasons.

He is 4th in points, 3rd in foul shots made, 17th in steals, 17th in 3’s made, 27th in PER, 19th in win shares, 29th in box plus/minus and 12th in VORP.

But, he is in first place in the dubious category of missed field goals. Kobe would be higher if he hadn’t had so many games where he scored 30 points, but needed 28 shots and 10 free throws to get there.

18. Moses Malone, 13-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA, 2-time all-defensive, 6-time rebounds champ, 3 MVPs, 1 title, 1 Finals MVP.

Many of you never saw him in his prime. He was a beast, powerful around the rim like a young Shaq, Amaré Stoudemire or Dwight Howard. Then even in his later years he was a grinder, grabbing rebounds and blocking shots to make teams better.

He is 1st in offensive rebounds, 3rd in total rebounds, 2nd in foul shots earned, 25th in blocks, 9th in points, 15th in win shares.

I went back and forth over and over about whether Malone should go here or above the next guy. Ask me again in five minutes and I’ll change my mind.

17. Hakeem Olajuwon, 12-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA, 9-time all-defensive, 3-time blocks champ, 2-time rebounds champ, 2-time defensive player of the year, 1 MVP, 2 titles, 2 Finals MVPs.

He is the all-time leader in blocks. He also is 13th in points, 14th in rebounds, 10th in steals, 18th in PER.

Garnett and Hakeem are the only players to be great at both blocks and steals, and Hakeem was better than Garnett in both categories. He very well could have had a lengthy streak of defensive player of the year awards — except his career overlapped with Dennis Rodman, Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning, who all won at least twice themselves.

Hakeem is 4th in defensive win shares and 21st overall, 27th in box plus/minus and 17th in VORP.

Whenever I start to put Moses ahead of Hakeem, I think about Hakeem’s ballerina spins in the post, and that’s good enough to put him over the top.

———

Find the voting brackets on our website at bit.ly/2x81WkG. Check out my previous bracket columns on our sports home page at bit.ly/2JLLtVS.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.