Spring Sports Photos

March 24, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith - csmith@mtairynews.com
Surry Central freshman Josh Pardue served as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 seed in all three matches of the team’s 1-2 start. Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central freshman Josh Pardue served as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 seed in all three matches of the team’s 1-2 start. - Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central catcher Brady Woods waits for a signal from the Eagles’ new head coach Jeff Edmonds. - Cory Smith | The News
East Surry senior Landon Barnes medaled with a low score of 34 in the Cardinals’ only golf match of the year. - Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central sophomore Yaira Reyes (13) chases down a through ball in a 0-0 tie against Elkin. - - Cory Smith | The News
East Surry senior Grace Kiser scoops up a grounder in an 8-5 win over Davie. - - Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal freshman Folger Boaz helped East Surry start the 2020 season with a 4-1 record. - - Cory Smith | The News
Britany Holder (5) stops on a dime in East Surry soccer’s home opener. - - Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s No. 3 seed Cayden Hill had a 2-1 record in both singles and doubles over the Bears’ first three matches. - - Cory Smith | The News
Karyme Bueno and the Mount Airy soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 over Ashe County. - - Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Maggie Easter is one of five Greyhound seniors that helped the team to a 5-1 start. - - Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Chase Wright finished third for the Greyhounds in a match at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. - - Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell celebrates a double in a county showdown with North Surry. - - Cory Smith | The News
North Surry freshman Cynthia Chaire helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-0 start with a pair of hat tricks in consecutive games. - - Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Chelsey Atkins slides safely into home plate as the Lady Eagles swept their opening double header. - - Jeff Linville | The News
East Surry freshman Gavin Atkins records a discuss throw of 64-05 in a meet at Mount Airy. - - Jeff Linville | The News

Surry Central freshman Josh Pardue served as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 seed in all three matches of the team’s 1-2 start.

East Surry senior Landon Barnes medaled with a low score of 34 in the Cardinals’ only golf match of the year.

Mount Airy’s No. 3 seed Cayden Hill had a 2-1 record in both singles and doubles over the Bears’ first three matches.

North Surry senior Nick Badgett anticipates a hit in the Greyhounds’ win over Mount Airy.

Surry Central sophomore Yaira Reyes (13) chases down a through ball in a 0-0 tie against Elkin.

Surry Central catcher Brady Woods waits for a signal from the Eagles’ new head coach Jeff Edmonds.

East Surry senior Grace Kiser scoops up a grounder in an 8-5 win over Davie.

Mount Airy’s Kanyn Sumner won the high jump event in the Bears’ opening track meet against East Surry and Bishop McGuinness.

North Surry freshman Cynthia Chaire helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-0 start with a pair of hat tricks in consecutive games.

Britany Holder (5) stops on a dime in East Surry soccer’s home opener.

North Surry senior Maggie Easter is one of five Greyhound seniors that helped the team to a 5-1 start.

Karyme Bueno and the Mount Airy soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 over Ashe County.

Cardinal freshman Folger Boaz helped East Surry start the 2020 season with a 4-1 record.

North Surry’s Chase Wright finished third for the Greyhounds in a match at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

East Surry freshman Gavin Atkins records a discuss throw of 64-05 in a meet at Mount Airy.

Surry Central’s Chelsey Atkins slides safely into home plate as the Lady Eagles swept their opening double header.

Mount Airy sophomore Sydney Seagraves stretches to catch a line drive against North Surry.

Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell celebrates a double in a county showdown with North Surry.

By Cory Smith

csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central freshman Josh Pardue served as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 seed in all three matches of the team’s 1-2 start.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC01338-1-.jpgSurry Central freshman Josh Pardue served as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 seed in all three matches of the team’s 1-2 start. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central catcher Brady Woods waits for a signal from the Eagles’ new head coach Jeff Edmonds.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0489-2-.jpgSurry Central catcher Brady Woods waits for a signal from the Eagles’ new head coach Jeff Edmonds. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry senior Landon Barnes medaled with a low score of 34 in the Cardinals’ only golf match of the year.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0543-2-.jpgEast Surry senior Landon Barnes medaled with a low score of 34 in the Cardinals’ only golf match of the year. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central sophomore Yaira Reyes (13) chases down a through ball in a 0-0 tie against Elkin.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0551-2-.jpgSurry Central sophomore Yaira Reyes (13) chases down a through ball in a 0-0 tie against Elkin. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry senior Grace Kiser scoops up a grounder in an 8-5 win over Davie.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0583-2-.jpgEast Surry senior Grace Kiser scoops up a grounder in an 8-5 win over Davie. Cory Smith | The News

Cardinal freshman Folger Boaz helped East Surry start the 2020 season with a 4-1 record.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0613-2-.jpgCardinal freshman Folger Boaz helped East Surry start the 2020 season with a 4-1 record. Cory Smith | The News

Britany Holder (5) stops on a dime in East Surry soccer’s home opener.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0645-2-.jpgBritany Holder (5) stops on a dime in East Surry soccer’s home opener. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s No. 3 seed Cayden Hill had a 2-1 record in both singles and doubles over the Bears’ first three matches.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0100-2-.jpgMount Airy’s No. 3 seed Cayden Hill had a 2-1 record in both singles and doubles over the Bears’ first three matches. Cory Smith | The News

Karyme Bueno and the Mount Airy soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 over Ashe County.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0256-2-.jpgKaryme Bueno and the Mount Airy soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 over Ashe County. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry senior Maggie Easter is one of five Greyhound seniors that helped the team to a 5-1 start.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0366-2-.jpgNorth Surry senior Maggie Easter is one of five Greyhound seniors that helped the team to a 5-1 start. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Chase Wright finished third for the Greyhounds in a match at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0468-2-.jpgNorth Surry’s Chase Wright finished third for the Greyhounds in a match at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell celebrates a double in a county showdown with North Surry.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0469-2-.jpgMount Airy’s Logan Dowell celebrates a double in a county showdown with North Surry. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry freshman Cynthia Chaire helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-0 start with a pair of hat tricks in consecutive games.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0828-3-.jpgNorth Surry freshman Cynthia Chaire helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-0 start with a pair of hat tricks in consecutive games. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Chelsey Atkins slides safely into home plate as the Lady Eagles swept their opening double header.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9171_filtered-2.jpgSurry Central’s Chelsey Atkins slides safely into home plate as the Lady Eagles swept their opening double header. Jeff Linville | The News

East Surry freshman Gavin Atkins records a discuss throw of 64-05 in a meet at Mount Airy.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_89398086_10222264013295864_6810974629943836672_o.jpgEast Surry freshman Gavin Atkins records a discuss throw of 64-05 in a meet at Mount Airy. Jeff Linville | The News

Mount Airy’s Kanyn Sumner won the high jump event in the Bears’ opening track meet against East Surry and Bishop McGuinness.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9027_filtered-1.jpgMount Airy’s Kanyn Sumner won the high jump event in the Bears’ opening track meet against East Surry and Bishop McGuinness. Jeff Linville | The News

North Surry senior Nick Badgett anticipates a hit in the Greyhounds’ win over Mount Airy.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0475-3-.jpgNorth Surry senior Nick Badgett anticipates a hit in the Greyhounds’ win over Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy sophomore Sydney Seagraves stretches to catch a line drive against North Surry.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0359-2-.jpgMount Airy sophomore Sydney Seagraves stretches to catch a line drive against North Surry. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith

csmith@mtairynews.com