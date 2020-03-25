Spring Sports Photos

Surry Central freshman Josh Pardue served as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 seed in all three matches of the team’s 1-2 start. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central freshman Josh Pardue served as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 seed in all three matches of the team’s 1-2 start. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central catcher Brady Woods waits for a signal from the Eagles’ new head coach Jeff Edmonds. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry senior Landon Barnes medaled with a low score of 34 in the Cardinals’ only golf match of the year. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central sophomore Yaira Reyes (13) chases down a through ball in a 0-0 tie against Elkin. - - Cory Smith | The News East Surry senior Grace Kiser scoops up a grounder in an 8-5 win over Davie. - - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal freshman Folger Boaz helped East Surry start the 2020 season with a 4-1 record. - - Cory Smith | The News Britany Holder (5) stops on a dime in East Surry soccer’s home opener. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s No. 3 seed Cayden Hill had a 2-1 record in both singles and doubles over the Bears’ first three matches. - - Cory Smith | The News Karyme Bueno and the Mount Airy soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 over Ashe County. - - Cory Smith | The News North Surry senior Maggie Easter is one of five Greyhound seniors that helped the team to a 5-1 start. - - Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Chase Wright finished third for the Greyhounds in a match at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell celebrates a double in a county showdown with North Surry. - - Cory Smith | The News North Surry freshman Cynthia Chaire helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-0 start with a pair of hat tricks in consecutive games. - - Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central’s Chelsey Atkins slides safely into home plate as the Lady Eagles swept their opening double header. - - Jeff Linville | The News East Surry freshman Gavin Atkins records a discuss throw of 64-05 in a meet at Mount Airy. - -

By Cory Smith

csmith@mtairynews.com

