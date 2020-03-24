The Fraternity of Football: Part Two

Patrick Taylor, background, spent three days at Washington State University last spring to learn about the air raid offense from one of its pioneers, Mike Leach, right. Submitted Photo

Submitted Photo Patrick Taylor, background, spent three days at Washington State University last spring to learn about the air raid offense from one of its pioneers, Mike Leach, right. - Submitted Photo North Surry football was able to install the air raid offense in 2015 when Hal Mumme, seated, made the trip to Toast at the request of then offensive coordinator Patrick Taylor. - Submitted Photo North Surry coach Patrick Taylor, left, stands with Mike Leach, former Washington State University and current Mississippi State University football coach, in the spring of 2019. -

Patrick Taylor’s coaching journey began at Central Fellowship Christian Academy, a small private school in Macon, Georgia. He started on defense in 2002 and went on to serve as offensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 2006. Central Fellowship was the first school where Taylor implemented the air raid offense.

Before that happened, he “badgered” college coach Hal Mumme with emails when the latter took a job with Southeastern Louisiana in 2003. The two wouldn’t connect until Mumme’s tenure at New Mexico State began in 2005.

“We were a 1A school playing a 3A schedule,” Taylor said. “I got in touch with [Mumme] and he ended up sending his drill tapes. These were not the ones you could go out and buy. They were his personal tapes. I studied it hour after hour.”

“He and his son (Matt Mumme) have been very good to me over the years.”

Taylor moved to North Carolina in 2008 to be closer to family. He spent two years with North Wilkes High as the defensive line coach before being hired at North Surry in 2010. Taylor was hired as a defensive coordinator by then North Surry coach Brian Hampton.

Hampton currently runs the air raid at Ashe County High, but back when Taylor joined the team, Hampton had a run-heavy offense with RB Joston Phipps gaining 2,000 yards in his senior season.

In the spring of 2015, Taylor was named offensive coordinator under head coach Danny Lyons. To truly get everyone on board with the new system, Taylor flew Mumme to North Carolina to help install the offense and answer questions.

“Coach Danny Lyons was very accepting of the air raid,” Taylor said. “There really wasn’t any resistance from the community either. I think it’s because the kids bought in so much to what we were doing and it was so different than what anybody else was doing at the time. We even made some air raid shirts with the North Surry logo on it and they sold out before the season.”

The Greyhound players took to the offense quickly. In the first season of the air raid offense, North Surry QB Avery Smith was named Western Piedmont Conference Player of the Year. Smith, a junior, finished the year with 2,439 yards passing, 27 passing touchdowns, 882 yards rushing and nine rushing TDs.

“It was fun and it was a good jumping off point,” Taylor said. “We never saw pushback because Avery Smith won player of the year in 2015 then Chase Swartz won it in 2017 and this year (2019). Both were contrasting. Avery was more of a run-to-throw by nature, while Chase was pass-to-run guy. That’s the beauty of it. Look in the NFL and you see a guy like Kyler Murray in the air raid, but you also have more of a stand-up passer like Gardner Minshew.”

Building a better mousetrap

“When you’re sitting there talking about it and waiting for more info and then it’s like, ‘That’s it?’” was Holy Cross coach Michael Giampetruzzi’s reaction when Taylor and assistant coaches Tanner Hiatt and Robbie Spurlin finished laying out the air raid offense for the visiting coach.

Simplicity is one of the cornerstones of the air raid. Taylor said once he finally met Hal Mumme in person, he, too, was expecting the coach to reveal a key secret to running the offense. The idea of executing something so precisely that it works despite the opposition knowing what is coming helped Taylor fall in love with air raid.

After two decades of research, phone calls and coaching clinics, Taylor was able to see Mike Leach operate the air raid in person at Washington State University. Along with Ashe County offensive coordinator Drew Piscopo, Taylor set off for the Pacific Northwest in the spring of 2019.

The two were the only high school coaches present at Cougars’ spring training. They spent each day from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning with the 2018 American Football Coaches Association and Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

“Meeting Leach, he is the guy you see in press conferences,” Taylor said. “He was sitting there while calling the offense during practice and carrying on a full-blown conversation with me on why Leave it to Beaver is a better show than Andy Griffith.”

Leach is an analytics-driven coach that spends countless hours in film study after practice concludes.

“That was what was great,” Taylor said. “Because we got to see that he cares about analytics. The numbers drove everything. He hasn’t changed anything in 19 years. For him to win 11 games in the Pac-12 and turn schools around like Texas Tech and Washington State, and OC at Oklahoma and turn them around.

Illustrating the straight-forward nature of the air raid, Leach referenced the mousetrap idiom in his introductory press conference at Mississippi State University on January 10, 2020.

“The biggest thing as an offensive coach is, as we used to refer to it, build a better mousetrap. ‘How can we build the mousetrap better?’ we used to say. We would say stuff like, ‘Well, if we run a post on that play, that’ll help the mousetrap.’ We spend most of our time talking about how we’re going to practice, and how we are going to duplicate those things. We also talk quite a bit about how we’re going to find ways to attack space.”

When at Washington State, Taylor said he and Piscopo were able to sit in on a meeting with all the Cougar coaches to discuss new plays for the upcoming year. Each coach had a chance go draw up a run, pass or trick play. After that, the coaches slowly narrowed down the choices to the very best play.

Instead of just incorporating the new play in to the playbook, the next debate then became which play would be removed from their arsenal. Leach said that the number of plays in the book had to stay the same.

“It means so much that they spent two hours thinking of something to take out,’ Taylor said, echoing that North Surry now has a similar process. “We can’t add to the time we have to get good at something, and adding in more plays just complicates things. If we can’t think of something to take out when adding a new play, we don’t add it.”

Taylor said that most coaches will have so many different plays that are never used, so that when someone does want to try it, the team doesn’t have any experience running it.

“People want to do multiple things, but unless you’re just better than people the product isn’t as good as the idea,” Taylor said.

With Leach, results have been quite consistent. He spent 10 years as the head coach of Texas Tech and finished with at least eight wins in all but his first two seasons. He finished 84-43 at Texas Tech and led the Red Raiders to 10 straight bowl appearances, winning six NCAA passing titles in the process.

He most recently showed how his offense could survive with the fast-paced West Coast offense at Washington State. Hired in 2012, Leach helped the Cougars reach a bowl game for the first time in 10 years in 2013.

As Taylor said, Leach’s teams weren’t always getting the top high school prospects, but he was able to get players to fit his system. This helped him win Pac-12 Coach of the Year Honors twice.

“That helped me cement once I saw it from a practice standpoint and an install. So basically from 1997 to now, I’ve been studying this inside and out and, for the most part, it gets the same results each year. There’s a method to the madness and the method is bigger than the talent.”

Part Three will be available in a later edition of The News.

Patrick Taylor, background, spent three days at Washington State University last spring to learn about the air raid offense from one of its pioneers, Mike Leach, right. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_3256.jpg Patrick Taylor, background, spent three days at Washington State University last spring to learn about the air raid offense from one of its pioneers, Mike Leach, right. Submitted Photo North Surry football was able to install the air raid offense in 2015 when Hal Mumme, seated, made the trip to Toast at the request of then offensive coordinator Patrick Taylor. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_3257.jpg North Surry football was able to install the air raid offense in 2015 when Hal Mumme, seated, made the trip to Toast at the request of then offensive coordinator Patrick Taylor. Submitted Photo North Surry coach Patrick Taylor, left, stands with Mike Leach, former Washington State University and current Mississippi State University football coach, in the spring of 2019. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TaylorLeach-2-.jpeg North Surry coach Patrick Taylor, left, stands with Mike Leach, former Washington State University and current Mississippi State University football coach, in the spring of 2019. Submitted Photo

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith