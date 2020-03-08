Local Sports Update: Friday, March 6

Mount Airy senior Olivia Malone scored two goals and dished four assists in the Lady Bears’ 9-0 win against Salem Baptist Christian. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy vs. Salem Baptist Christian – Girl’s Soccer

The Lady Granite Bears moved to 2-1 on the season with a 9-0 home win against Salem Baptist Christian. Tessa Stovall, Olivia Malone and Grey Moore each scored two goals, while Morgan Hiatt, Calissa Watson and Katherine Luchino added one each.

The Bears play at North Wilkes on March 9 and then are off until March 16 vs. North Wilkes at home.

East Surry @ West Wilkes – Girl’s Soccer

East Surry lost Friday’s road game against West Wilkes by a score of 2-1. Samantha Blose scored the lone goal for the Lady Cardinals (0-3).

East Surry’s next match is March 17 at Starmount.

Surry Central @ Elkin – Girl’s Soccer

The Golden Eagles improved to 2-1 on the year with a 2-1 win at Elkin. Central’s Brittany Frausto and Areli Jiminez each scored in the non-conference win.

Central plays at East Wilkes on March 9 and then hosts Elkin March 10.

Mount Airy @ West Stokes – Boy’s Tennis

Mount Airy tennis (2-1) defeated West Stokes 6-2 on Friday.

No. 1: Kaleb Morrison (MA) def. Sammie Heath 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: James Spainhour def. Luke Kirkman (MA) 0-6, 6-2, 0-1 (6-10)

No. 3: Cayden Hill (MA) def. Matt Allen 7-5, 1-6, 10-5

No. 4: Carson Hill (MA) def. Clayton Vandergrift 6-0, 6-4

No. 5: Peyton Harmon (MA) def. Cole Cardwell 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-5)

No. 6: Devon Sellers def. Hernan Ramirez (MA) 6-3, 3-6, 0-1 (10-8)

Doubles

No. 1: Morrison and Kirkman (MA) def. Heath and Spainhour 8-5

No. 2: Hill and Hill (MA) def. Allen and Vandergrift 8-6

No. 3: DF

The Bears next match is at Bishop McGuinness on March 17.

Mount Airy vs. Elkin – Softball

Mount Airy softball dropped to 0-2 after an 11-6 home loss to Elkin. The Lady Bears play again on March 10 at East Wilkes.

Mount Airy @ Elkin – Baseball

Mount Airy baseball improved to 2-0 on the season with a 12-5 win at Elkin. Both Ashton Gwyn and Colby Baker spent time on the mound for the Bears, with Baker getting the win.

The Granite Bears will host Surry Central on March 9 and North Surry on March 11.

North Surry @ Ronald Reagan – Baseball

The Greyhounds dropped Friday’s game against 4A Reagan, Prep Baseball Report’s top-ranked public school in the state, 14-2. North Surry travels to Mount Airy on March 11.

The Local Sports Update is made using information sent in by coaches/fans of local high schools in an effort to provide representation for games that the Mount Airy News wasn’t able to attend.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith.

