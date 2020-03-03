Local Sports Update: Monday, March 2

East Surry Tennis’ Wes Tucker. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry vs. Surry Central – Boy’s Tennis

The East Surry Cardinals opened the 2020 season with a home win over county foe Surry Central. East Surry won the match 7-2 consisting of four singles win and a sweep of doubles.

Singles

No. 1: Cooper Motsinger (ES) def. Josh Pardue (SC) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Ryan Presnell (ES) def. Jesse Vaughn (SC) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: AJ Key (ES) def. Tony Cortes (SC) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Adam Hege (SC) def. Wes Tucker (ES) 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9)

No. 5: Nathan Cox (ES) def. Jacob Edmonds (SC) 6-2, 6-2

No. 6: Daniel Atkins (SC) def. Eli Gray (ES) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6)

Doubles

No. 1: Motsinger and Cox (ES) def. Vaughn and Cortes (SC) 8-6

No. 2: Presnell and Tucker (ES) def. Pardue and Hege (SC) 8-2

No. 3: Key and Gray (ES) def. Edmonds and Atkins (SC) 8-1

Next Match:

East Surry – @ Walkertown on March 4

Surry Central – @ Atkins on March 4

East Surry vs. McMichael – Softball

The Lady Cardinals softball team opened the season with a 10-5 home win over McMichael. East Surry scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and then one in the second.

Pitching highlights:

Hali Scott – Seven strikeouts, no runs against and one base on balls in three innings

Riley Pennington – Five strikeouts, three hits and one run against in three innings

Maegan Banks – No strikeouts, one base on balls, two hits and four runs against in one inning

Hitting highlights:

Riley Pennington – one home run, three RBI, one run scored

Grace Kiser – one home run, three RBI, one run scored

Tynlee Jones – two hits, one run scored

Ally McCraw – two hits (one double), two runs scored, one RBI

Anna Kate Badgett – two hits, two runs scored

Next game: vs. North Surry on March 4

Surry Central @ South Stokes – Baseball

Surry Central lost Monday’s away game to South Stokes by a score of 14-4.

Pitching Highlights:

Payton O’Rourke – four strikeouts, five hits and five runs against in 2.2 innings pitched

Owen Hardy – two strikeouts, two hits and seven runs against in 2.1 innings pitched

Ethan Leonard – two runs against in .1 inning

Hitting Highlights:

Kade Norman – two hits (one double), one run scored, one RBI

Dakota Mills – one hit, one run scored

Brady Edmonds – one hit, one run scored

Aaron Cave – one run scored

Next game: vs. McMichael on March 3

Surry Central @ Carver – Girl’s Soccer

The Surry Central Golden Eagles opened the 2020 season with a 0-0 (3-1 PKs) win over Carver. Shayla Talavera, Yaira Reyes and Lillian Orozco each scored for Surry Central. Eagles keeper Leticia Valenzuela blocked two penalty kicks, allowed one and had one sent off-frame.

Next match: vs. North Forsyth on March 4

East Surry @ Parkland – Girl’s Soccer

East Surry dropped its season-opening match at Parkland on Monday, 9-0.

Next match: vs. Elkin on March 5

