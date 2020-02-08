Lady Cards stifle North Stokes

A North Stokes defender collides with Morgan Smith (5), but she maintains her balance enough to finish the shot for a three-point play in the second quarter. Jeff Linville | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s defense held North Stokes without a basket for half of the game in a dominant 68-17 win Friday night.

This was the most points the Lady Cardinals have scored in a game since posting 79 against Cherokee in an overtime thriller in the 1A state playoffs last March. But it didn’t look that way at the start.

With the last two games of the regular season on the road, this was East’s Senior Night, which sometimes fires teams up and sometimes throws teams off their rhythm.

This game was the latter with the Cards hitting just one shot in the first three minutes, staking North Stokes to a 6-3 lead.

The Lady Vikings wouldn’t score again until the last minute of the first half as the Cards exploded for 36 unanswered points over 12 minutes.

A couple of underclassmen tried to steal the show from the seniors.

Sophomore Cadence Lawson scored seven points in less than two minutes to help put East Surry in the lead. She scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half.

Freshman Brooke Gammons drew fouls, earning six shots from the line and finishing with 10 points.

After Lawson hit a three to get to seven point, North Stokes called a timeout, trailing 13-6 with 3:01 left in the quarter.

That didn’t stem the tide as East Surry finished the quarter with an 8-0 run, including senior Morgan Smith hitting a three and a pair of free throws. That made it 21-6 going into the second period.

Smith posted seven more points, and four other Cards scored in the second quarter as East pushed the lead to 39-6 before North finally broke the streak with a pair of made foul shots. Lawson would score again to make it 41-8 at the break.

Smith would hit two more shots from deep and reach 23 points before the end of the third period. She made a pair of free throws with 3:06 on the clock.

North Stokes scored a bucket on the next possession, the first one since the opening minutes of the game — a stretch of 18 minutes in a 32-minute game.

The score was 58-13 at the end of the third quarter before reaching the final of 68-17.

Smith’s 23 points led all scorers. Lawson had 13, Gammons 10, senior Sarah Mann had 8, Rosie Craven 7, and Dasia Lambert 5.

Junior Elizabeth McBride led North Stokes with 9 points.

East Surry improves to 13-5 overall and 7-1 in the Northwest Conference. The Cards go to South Stokes on Tuesday, then finish the regular season Friday at Mount Airy.

North Stokes falls to 6-16 overall, 2-6 in the conference. The Vikings travel to Winston-Salem Prep, then finish the season at home against South Stokes.

