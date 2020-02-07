New rules announced for prep football

A national association that governs high school sports introduced some new rules for football for the coming season.

The Football Rules Committee of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) held its annual rules revision meeting Jan. 12-14 in Indianapolis. Six changes were made by the committee at that time, and since then all recommended changes have been approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

One of the rules concerns the play clock between downs.

Last year, in an effort to establish a more consistent time period between downs, the play clock was expanded from 25 seconds to 40 seconds in many cases. However, the play clock would be set to 25 seconds if the officials stopped play for a player injury or equipment issue.

“The rules committee was provided situations in which the defensive team was gaining a timing advantage late in games with a defensive injury or an equipment issue with the defense,” said Todd Tharp, assistant director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and chair of the NFHS Football Rules Committee.

Tharp didn’t say it in so many words, but some coaches have suggested that opponents may have faked injuries or equipment failures in order to get the shorter play clock and save 15 seconds of game time.

In an effort to eliminate a potential advantage gained by the defensive team, starting this fall the play clock will be set to 40 seconds in these situations.

“Under the current rule, if a play ended with less than 40 seconds left in the game and a defensive player was injured which resulted in an official’s timeout, the play clock would reset to 25 seconds and another play would need to be run,” said Tharp. “With the new rule change, another play would not need to be run.”

• In the same rule dealing with the play clock (Rule 3-6-1), the committee approved one additional situation when 25 seconds will be on the time allowed. Beginning next season, 25 seconds will be on the play clock and start on the ready-for-play signal when a new series is awarded following a legal free kick or scrimmage kick.

• The popularity of shotgun/pistol formations has led to an expansion of the rule allowing a quarterback to spike the ball.

The NFHS said the exception in Rule 7-5-2 regarding an illegal forward pass being a foul was expanded. Previously, a rule was passed to allow the QB to intentionally throw the ball forward into the ground to stop the clock — but it only referred to a player receiving a direct hike from the center.

Some teams now run every play out of the shotgun/pistol. Local games have featured a QB taking a shotgun snap even to kneel down at the end of the fourth quarter. However, spiking the ball from this formation has been illegal until now.

• A new rule changes the punishment for interfering with the offense’s audibles.

Previously, Rule 9-5-1d made it a penalty for a defensive player to use “disconcerting acts or words prior to the snap in an attempt to interfere with an offensive player’s signals or movements.”

Bob Colgate, NFHS director of sports and sports medicine and staff liaison to the NFHS Football Rules Committee, said this reclassified the penalty from a 15-yard unsportsmanlike foul to a 5-yard foul.

• Several locations in the rules book will be tweaked to accommodate a change in choosing a liaison between the coach and ref.

The committee ruled that the head coach, prior to the game, should notify the referee as to the team’s designated representative (coach or player) who will make decisions regarding whether the team will accept or decline a penalty. The old language required the team captains to make these decisions, so the new language will provide teams more options.

• The final change approved is related to how weather affects game times.

Last May, the NFHS sent out a news release about handling storm delays.

“Some game officials and administrators are not abiding by the mandatory halftime intermission and warmup rule when there is a lightning delay near the end of the first half.

“If there is such a delay late in the second period, once the second period is completed, NFHS playing rules require a halftime intermission of at least 10 minutes followed by the required 3-minute warmup period before the third period may begin. Coaches or game officials cannot shorten the halftime intermission or the warmup period.”

The new rule gives teams some leeway to shorten halftime from 10 minutes to 1 minute:

“If the game is interrupted due to weather during the last three minutes of the second period, and the delay is at least 30 minutes, the opposing coaches can mutually agree to shorten halftime intermission, provided there is at least a one-minute intermission (not including the three-minute warmup period).”

“I am totally impressed with the thoughtfulness and discussion that went into the rules-making process this year by the Football Rules Committee,” Tharp said.

“The penalty on the defensive team for any player using disconcerting acts has been reduced from 15 yards to 5 yards. Coaches and officials shared concerns that this was too harsh a penalty for this act, comparing this act to a 5-yard encroachment penalty on the defense.”

There is also the perception that a 15-yard penalty is so severe that the flag wouldn’t be thrown as often by the officials. With only a 5-yard penalty, the rule might be enforced more often against the defense.

A complete listing of the football rules changes will be available on the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org. Click on “Activities & Sports” at the top of the home page and select “Football.”

The NFHS also lists a few points of emphasis that officials need to monitor more closely.

Last year the association pointed out the rules of when it is okay for an offensive lineman to block in the back or below the waist. Then a point of emphasis was cracking down on anyone who was blocking illegally in the back or below the waist.

This year the NFHS gives four points of emphasis:

1. Sportsmanship

2. Intentional grounding

3. Ineligible receivers (linemen) downfield on passing plays

4. Illegal formations on the line of scrimmage

According to the 2018-19 NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, 11-player football is the most popular high school sport for boys with 1,006,013 participants in 14,247 schools nationwide.

In addition, there were 31,221 boys who participated in 6-, 8- and 9-player football, along with 2,604 girls in all four versions of the game for a grand total of 1,039,828.

