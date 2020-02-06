Deep shooting carries West over Central

Central’s Nolan McMillen (1) makes a steal and goes the distance for an easy bucket in the second quarter. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — The good news for Surry Central’s basketball team was that it only allowed 22 points off two-point field goals and just one point off a free throw.

The bad news is that West Stokes scored 39 more points off 13 three-pointers in a 62-34 win over the Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats have a senior-heavy roster where only two points (a basket by junior Jacob Adkins) were scored by someone other than a senior.

Isaac Spainhour, a 6-foot-3 small forward, came out firing and single-handedly equalled Surry Central for much of the first half.

Spainhour had four three-pointers and posted 17 points for a 31-17 lead.

Then Elan Muniz, a 6-foot-4 stretch forward, made a short jumper and then three more to score the last nine points of the half for the visitors.

The boys’ game mirrored the girls’ game early. West Stokes held a close 9-8 lead and then went on a 17-4 run to make it 26-12, exactly like the girls’ game.

Nolan McMillen hadn’t scored yet, but put up six points the rest of the quarter, trying to keep the Eagles close.

But with Muniz’s shooting streak, at halftime the score was 40-21.

The home team played tough on defense in the third quarter and held the Wildcats to only three baskets. Unfortunately, the Eagles only scored two buckets themselves. With two of West Stokes’ shots coming from deep, it was a 48-26 game at the end of three quarters.

In the fourth, Spainhour, Muniz and Luke Mickey all hit three-pointers for West Stokes.

Surry Central had eight points, all from its bench.

Avery Wilmoth had 8 points, all in the first quarter. Brady Woods had 8 points off the bench. Josh Pardue scored 7 off the bench. McMillen had 6, Levi Coe 3, and Ryan Hazelwood 2.

Spainhour finished with six three-pointers and 23 points. Mickey had four three-pointers for 12 points. Muniz also finished with 12. Kelin Parsons had 6, including a crowd-pleasing slam.

