Early lead carries Lady Cats

Some of the Surry Central players took offense at the hands-on defense and lack of foul calls such as this reach-in on Central’s Jordan Westmoreland (32). Jeff Linville | The News

Jeff Linville | The News Some of the Surry Central players took offense at the hands-on defense and lack of foul calls such as this reach-in on Central’s Jordan Westmoreland (32). - Jeff Linville | The News Central’s Arial Holt (20) drives the baseline and draws a foul in the second quarter. She earned eight foul shots off the bench. - Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central’s Mia McMillen slides past the West Stokes defender for a basket in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s home loss. -

DOBSON — West Stokes jumped out to an early lead, then kept Surry Central at arm’s length the rest of the way for a 71-57 road win Wednesday night.

The Lady Wildcats erupted for 26 points in the first quarter, with Hannah Spainhour getting 13 points and Emma Santoro 11 points.

The score was 9-8 before West Stokes took off on a 17-4 spurt. With that 26-12 advantage at the end of the first, it looked like the Lady Cats might run away with it.

Instead, the home team hung tough and played West Stokes even for the rest of the game, 45-45.

In the second quarter Surry Central attacked the basket more and earned eight foul shots on the way to outscoring the visitors by one point, 13-12, to make the halftime margin 38-25.

Early in the third quarter the Wildcats scored seven straight points to push the lead to 20 at 47-27.

Megan Atkins, who had a quiet two points until then, scored eight points, matching a trio of long jumpers from Sydner Cromer, who had 11 points in the quarter.

From a 55-33 deficit, the Eagles went on a 12-4 push led by Mia McMillen to cut the margin to 14, the same as the end of the first quarter. Unfortunately West Stokes wouldn’t let Central get any closer.

Brittany Frausto scored six off the bench down the stretch, but the Eagles couldn’t match the size of Santoro inside, who tallied six more points in the fourth to finish with 23.

Spainhour scored seven in the fourth to finish with 24 points, and Cromer had 18 points.

McMillen led the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Atkins finished with 10 points, Frausto 8, and Carlie Via and Westmoreland had 5 each. Arial Holt pitched in 3 point, and Brooklyn Lester and Martha Antunez had two points each.

West Stokes improved to 17-3, 9-2 in the Western Piedmont Conference. The Wildcats are in second place behind Forbush, 19-2 overall and a perfect 11-0 in the conference.

Surry Central, at 13-8 and 7-4, remains in third place, a game ahead of North Surry, 6-5 in the conference. The Eagles swept the Lady Greyhounds, so they hold the tiebreaker in case of a season-ending tie.

Then comes Walkertown at 5-6 and Atkins at 5-7.

Surry Central hits the road for the next two games, going to Atkins and North Forsyth (3-18, 2-10) before finishing at home against last-place Carver (3-17, 0-11) a week from Friday.

West Stokes travels to Carver Friday, then hosts Walkertown Tuesday before going to North Forsyth in the season finale.

Some of the Surry Central players took offense at the hands-on defense and lack of foul calls such as this reach-in on Central’s Jordan Westmoreland (32). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7875_filtered.jpg Some of the Surry Central players took offense at the hands-on defense and lack of foul calls such as this reach-in on Central’s Jordan Westmoreland (32). Jeff Linville | The News Central’s Arial Holt (20) drives the baseline and draws a foul in the second quarter. She earned eight foul shots off the bench. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7859_filtered.jpg Central’s Arial Holt (20) drives the baseline and draws a foul in the second quarter. She earned eight foul shots off the bench. Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central’s Mia McMillen slides past the West Stokes defender for a basket in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s home loss. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7874_filtered.jpg Surry Central’s Mia McMillen slides past the West Stokes defender for a basket in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s home loss. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.