Lady Eagles edge Wilkes Central 38-37

DOBSON — The young Surry Central Lady Golden Eagles survived a late flurry from Wilkes Central to pull out a win in their home opener Tuesday.

The battle of the Eagles saw the teams trade the lead 10 times and tie six times. The score was tied at 25 heading into the fourth quarter. Surry Central sophomore Mia McMillen scored 10 of her team-high 15 points to start the quarter and will her team to a 38-37 win.

Surry Central (1-1) opened the season last week with a road loss to North Wilkes. The Eagles knew the first few weeks of the season would be a challenge after losing four starters, but Tuesday’s home opener showed flashes of brilliance where everything was clicking for Mandy Holt’s squad of one senior, five juniors, four sophomores and a freshman.

Like Surry Central, Wilkes Central (0-1) reached the Sweet 16 of the 2A State Playoffs last season. The Wilkes Eagles only lost one senior last season, but a big hole in their lineup can be seen where Malaya Cowles once sat. As a sophomore double-double machine, Cowles led the team in average points (19.6), rebounds (14.8), steals (2.1) and blocks (4.2).

Eight of the 10 lead changes took place in a see-saw first half. Neither team scored until the 4:53 mark when Jordan Westmoreland posted up to give the home team a two-point lead. Westmoreland scored each of the first five points for Surry Central. The junior forward finished with seven points and a team-high seven boards. A pair of 3-pointers from McMillen and Arial Holt rounded out an 11-point first quarter.

After overcoming early turnovers, Wilkes Central hung in with Surry and even took the lead at 9-8. No one Wilkes Central player dominated the scoresheet. Karlie Anderson, Erica Wyatt and Jacklyn Richardson each scored six points while Sarah Lowe, Zoe Mathis and Madison German each had five. Makenna Freeman and Azariah banks each added two.

The second quarter was even more back-and-forth, as neither team led by more than two points. In fact, neither scored back-to-back field goals the entire eight minutes. This led to a halftime score of 16-15 in favor of Surry Central.

Wilkes Central came out in the second half and scored the first eight points to take a 23-16 lead, their largest of the game. Three different players scored from the paint, free throw line and perimeter as Surry Central struggled to score. Jaylyn Templeton broke the 4:00 scoreless streak off an assist from McMillen. Atkins then hit her second triple of the night to cut the lead to two. Mathis extended the lead to four before Surry Central scored the final four points of the quarter.

McMillen exploded for eight of her 15 points to start the fourth quarter. Westmoreland added a field goal as the Golden Eagles took a 35-30 lead. Wilkes Central responded with two field goals, the latter of which came with just 51 seconds left on the clock.

Wilkes’ German rebounded a missed free throw from McMillen with less than 45 seconds on the clock, but McMillen stole it back and fouled again. She missed her first bonus shot, but it was rebounded by teammate Brooklyn Lester. Lester found Atkins on the outside where she was fouled with 25.3 to play. Atkins extended the lead to three by knocking down both shots.

Wyatt attempted to close the gap with a triple on the other end to tie, but the shot was tipped by McMillen. Holt rebounded the shot attempt and was fouled with 7.6 remaining. She missed the first but made the second to make it a two-possession game.

Anderson let a shot fly with time winding down and it went in. The shot was good for three points, but by failing to draw a foul on the basket, the game was over.

McMillen led the Eagles with 15 points, followed by Atkins with eight, Westmoreland with seven, Holt with four, and Templeton and Brittany Frausto with two apiece.

