Final Four Preview: East Surry vs. Mountain Island Charter

Allie Bruner’s 814 attack attempts have helped East Surry reach the Final Four for the second-straight year. Cory Smith | The News

Cardinals. Raptors. Hurricanes. Firebirds.

Four teams remain in the 2019 NCHSAA 1A Volleyball Playoffs. By Saturday night, either East Surry, Mountain Island Charter, Pamlico County or Falls Lake Academy will be in possession of the coveted state title. Three of the four schools have never won the grand prize, while the other is the defending champion.

Today we take a look at the key stats, players and everything in-between for the Western Regional Final between No. 2 East Surry and No. 5 Mountain Island Charter.

How we got here

The Mountain Island Charter Raptors (24-3) won the Pac-7 1A Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships with a 13-1 conference record. The Raptors have won 17-straight matches dating back to September 17. MIC has only lost one game on the road this season.

Below is the Raptors’ path to the Regional Final in the postseason:

Round of 64: 3-0 vs. No. 28 South Stokes (25-14, 25-16, 25-13)

Round of 32: 3-0 vs. No. 12 Christ the King (25-10, 25-16, 25-13)

Sweet 16: 3-1 @ No. 4 Alleghany (25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17)

Elite Eight: 3-0 @ No. 1 Robbinsville (27-25, 29-27, 25-23)

The East Surry Cardinals (27-3) won the Northwest 1A Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships with a 10-0 conference record. The Cardinals have won a school-record 19-straight matches dating back to September 9.

Below is the Cardinals’ path to the Regional Final in the postseason:

Round of 64: 3-0 vs. Andrews (25-9, 25-11, 25-8)

Round of 32: 3-1 vs. Mount Airy (17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18)

Sweet 16: 3-0 vs. Cornerstone Charter (25-12, 25-19, 25-18)

Elite Eight: 3-0 vs. Community School of Davidson (25-18, 25-18, 25-22)

Common Opponents

Mountain Island Charter’s only loss in conference play came on September 5 at Community School of Davidson by a score of 3-2. MIC went on to best CSD 3-0 later in the regular season and 3-2 in the conference championship. East Surry defeated Community School of Davidson 3-0 to advance to the Final Four.

The only other common opponent between the two is South Stokes. East Surry won both meetings against the Sauras 3-0 during the conference season. MIC defeated South Stokes 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Team Comparison

Below is how each team fares in different categories. East Surry’s will be listed first and bolded:

Kills: 1,194 – 1,043

Total Blocks: 231 – 117

Serving Aces: 333 – 296

Digs: 1,678 – 1,243

Assists: 1,095 – 996

Receptions: 1,145 – 1,169

Individual Leaders

Kills

ES: Allie Bruner – 303

MIC: Anaiah Jones – 357

Total Blocks

ES: Maggie Holt – 115

MIC: Amberly Selk -48

Serving Aces

ES: Morgan Smith – 109

MIC: Anaiah Jones – 61

Digs

ES: Morgan Smith – 483

MIC: Anaiah Jones – 324

Assists

ES: Ally McCraw – 961

MIC: Kaylen McClinton – 747

Receptions

ES: Morgan Smith – 507

MIC: Anaiah Jones – 541

What’s on the line

The winner of Tuesday’s Regional Final will face the winner of No. 2 Falls Lake Academy (25-3) and No. 4 Pamlico County (20-4) on Saturday, November 9.

East Surry has reach the State Championship one other time in school history in 2014. There, the Cardinals lost to Princeton in five sets (24-26, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 12-15). Mountain Island Charter is looking to reach its first-ever State Championship.

Cards look to reach second-ever state championship

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

