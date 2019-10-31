Cards win with Full House

East Surry’s Samarin Kipple garners chants of, “She’s a freshman,” after acing Cornerstone Charter in the first set. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Samarin Kipple garners chants of, “She’s a freshman,” after acing Cornerstone Charter in the first set. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s defense gets hype after a block against Cornerstone Charter. - Cory Smith | The News The Lady Cardinals of East Surry celebrate Thursday’s 3-0 win in the Sweet 16. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal middle hitter Maggie Holt (6) blocks Cornerstone Charter superstar Emmagrace Cobb. - - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s student section watches as the home team stands just one point away from a win in Thursday’s match. - - Cory Smith | The News Allie Bruner (7) and East Surry’s offense was able to nullify the effect of Cornerstone’s blockers in a 3-0 win over the visiting Cardinals. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Experience trumped youth in Thursday’s battle of the Cardinals that saw East Surry and Cornerstone Charter compete for a one of just eight spots in the State Quarterfinals.

East Surry coach Caleb Gilley added another impressive playoff win to his resume with Thursday’s 3-0 win over Cornerstone. The straight-set win came in front on a loaded gym in East Surry complete with a standing room only student section. East is headed to the Elite Eight for third straight year and will face Community School of Davidson (21-6).

The Lady Cardinals (26-3) have been a constant force in the postseason for longer than Cornerstone Charter has existed. Cornerstone opened its doors in 2012 and joined the NCHSAA in 2017. Cornerstone, not having to abide by the same geographical boundaries as traditional public schools, quickly built a formidable program. CC won its first playoff match in 2018 and reached its inaugural Sweet 16 this season. On the other side is East Surry, which has been to Sweet 16 eight times in just the 2010s. In that same time period, the Surry Cards have reached the Elite Eight four times (including 2019), the Final Four twice and one state championship match.

East Surry left no doubt in Thursday’s match with set wins of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-18.

“I feel like we came out and were laser-focused,” Gilley said. “We executed our game plan to perfection and probably couldn’t have executed it any better than we did. Our defense was constantly in the right position, the blocking was there all night, and I felt like our offense was really clicking as well.”

Each point carries extra weight in the playoffs, because one bad set can be the difference in moving on and going home. In Tuesday’s round of 32 match against Mount Airy, the Surry Cardinals started slow and it cost them the first set. East made sure not to repeat Tuesday’s mistake and came out firing.

The champions of the Northwest 1A Conference took an early 5-2 lead but allowed committed errors on four-straight plays to give Cornerstone a 6-5 advantage. After two ties and two lead changes in the first 11 points, East regained the lead and held it for the remainder of the set.

East’s game plan centered on keeping the ball away from the Cornerstone Cardinals’ Emmagrace Cobb. Cobb, standing north of 6-feet tall, led the Central Tar Heel 1A Conference in kills (391), kills per set (3.9) and attack attempts (696) while finishing second in hitting percentage (.431), service aces (75) and total blocks (106).

“They go to her a lot,” Gilley said. “I just felt like we had her well-scouted. Our front line did a great job blocking and hitting around her. If anything managed to get past our blockers our back row cleaned up everything. Our defense front and back played as complete a game as you can and it was fun to see.”

Cornerstone spent the first set trying to get its offense rolling but only managed to score consecutive points one time in the set. East gave up just two points in the set to their opponents offense. The remainder came on Surry errors.

Allie Bruner took the service line with East Surry up 19-12 and left when the home team reached 25 points. The 25-12 set loss was Cornerstone’s biggest set loss of the season.

The second set began and the results were the same for East Surry. Cobb tried to solo block a number of East attacks to little success. Maggie Holt, Emma Brown, Kylie and Allie Bruner each sent attacks either past Cobb or off the blockers arms and out of bounds. Service errors and net violations kept the match close, and a Cobb kill once she got free of blockers woke the visiting Cardinals up. East’s 12-6 lead slowly faded away as Anna Laine Tew sent attack after attack over the net. Gilley called a timeout to halt a 6-1 run by Cornerstone.

Samarin Kipple ended the run with a kill out of the timeout only for Cornerstone to score back-to-back points and cut the lead to one once again. Once Morgan Smith took the service line, East’s momentum came back. Precise serves from Smith meant CC wasn’t able to set up its normal offense and had to use all three hits just to return the ball. This set up attacks for Allie Bruner and Holt as East extended the lead to 18-13. East went on to close the match on a 5-1 run to win the set 25-19.

Most of the ties and lead changes in the match came in the third set. East led 8-5 before a Cobb kill followed up by four serves from the senior. Gilley’s squad tied the score at 10 following a timeout, but then three-straight points from the Cornerstone Cardinals gave the visitors their largest lead of the night.

A block from Brown was the start of a 15-5 run for East Surry. Kipple put the home team within a point with an ace and a CC error tied the score at 13. Back-to-back kills from Allie Bruner, a block from Brown and a dump from setter Ally McCraw wrapped up an eight-point scoring streak by East Surry with Kipple serving.

A service error from East and a service ace from Tew looked to be the start of something for Cornerstone, but a kill from Brown put Smith at the service line for the next four points. An ace from Smith that hit the net and dropped between a host of Cornerstone players made it 23-15. Cornerstone’s last-ditch effort came when the visitors scored three straight points, concluding with a kill from Cobb. However, East won the final two points to win the match and advance to the Elite Eight.

East Surry has now won 18 consecutive matches and advances to the Elite Eight after wins over Andrews, Mount Airy and Cornerstone Charter. No. 2 East hosts No. 11 Community School of Davidson (21-6) on Saturday at 4 p.m. East Surry defeated CSD 3-0 in the Elite Eight last year, but the Spartans have since reloaded and are looking for revenge in Pilot Mountain.

East Surry’s Samarin Kipple garners chants of, “She’s a freshman,” after acing Cornerstone Charter in the first set. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1385-2-.jpg East Surry’s Samarin Kipple garners chants of, “She’s a freshman,” after acing Cornerstone Charter in the first set. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s defense gets hype after a block against Cornerstone Charter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1406-2-.jpg East Surry’s defense gets hype after a block against Cornerstone Charter. Cory Smith | The News The Lady Cardinals of East Surry celebrate Thursday’s 3-0 win in the Sweet 16. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1482-2-.jpg The Lady Cardinals of East Surry celebrate Thursday’s 3-0 win in the Sweet 16. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal middle hitter Maggie Holt (6) blocks Cornerstone Charter superstar Emmagrace Cobb. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1416-2-.jpg Cardinal middle hitter Maggie Holt (6) blocks Cornerstone Charter superstar Emmagrace Cobb. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s student section watches as the home team stands just one point away from a win in Thursday’s match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1505-2-.jpg East Surry’s student section watches as the home team stands just one point away from a win in Thursday’s match. Cory Smith | The News Allie Bruner (7) and East Surry’s offense was able to nullify the effect of Cornerstone’s blockers in a 3-0 win over the visiting Cardinals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1433-2-.jpg Allie Bruner (7) and East Surry’s offense was able to nullify the effect of Cornerstone’s blockers in a 3-0 win over the visiting Cardinals. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry advances to third-consecutive Elite Eight

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith