Bears open NW play with shutout 49-0

Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy’s Johnathan Smith (6) returns a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the first half of Friday’s game against North Stokes. - Jeff Linville | The News QB Zeb Stroup picks up 35 yards to the 10-yard line in the first quarter. - Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy’s Jaedon Hill (12) catches a seam pass and goes 46 yards from the 3-yard line to nearly midfield. - Jeff Linville | The News Jaedon Hill, left and Johnathan Smith (6) trap the runner in the backfield, who tried to turn away and lost nine yards. That play contributed to a forced safety on the next play. - -

Mount Airy jumpstarted its homecoming night with three touchdowns in both the first and second quarters on the way to a 49-0 route of North Stokes Friday night.

Among the attendees were members of the Class of 1974 celebrating their 45th reunion, while the Granite Bears did their celebrating in the end zone. Mount Airy had the ball seven times in the first three quarters and scored every time.

After playing back-to-back weeks against high-scoring offenses and giving up an average of 41.5 points, Mount Airy’s defense feasted on the Vikings and didn’t let the ball reach midfield until midway through the second quarter.

The Vikings’ Jacob Murray was the leading rusher with 58 yards, according to the Bears’ stats, but 53 yards of that came on one play. The other eight carries netted just 5 yards.

At the start of the game, North Stokes took the touchback out to the 20-yard line. Then on third and 14, the quarterback lofted a deep pass up the left sideline that was picked off by Dalton Nance at the Vikings’ 40-yard line.

On the first snap, Johnathan Smith picked up 7 yards to the 33-yard line. Then Zeb Stroup would fake to Smith and toss it left to tailback Kaulin Smith and the track star would rush up the left sideline for a 33-yard TD.

A holding penalty brought the ball back, and then Mount Airy found itself at third and 3. A tackle for a loss made it fourth and 10 at the 40, which was too far for a field goal, so Bear head coach J.K. Adkins chose to go for it.

Stroup hit Jaedon Hill for an 11-yard play to the 29 for a first down. Then Smith picked up 19 yards for another first down to the 10.

From the 9-yard line, Stroup hit Dalton Nance in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. With 6:12 left in the first, Mount Airy led 7-0.

The Bears forced a three-and-out on the next series, and North Stokes punted away after only about 100 seconds off the clock. The punt only made it to the Vikings’ own 45-yard line.

Stroup kept the ball and rushed 35 yards to the 10. Then Smith got three straight handoffs as he punched it in for a TD to make it 13-0 with 2:27 left in the first. The extra point hit the left upright.

North Stokes got its initial first down out to the 32-yard line, but then the ball came out in the backfield, and Sam Eberdt dove on the ball at the Vikings’ 24.

Stroup completed an 18-yard pass to William Mayfield to the 6-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Stroup used a sweep play to the right to cross the goal line for a 6-yard TD with 0:07 left in the first quarter to make it 20-0 with the Jackson Tumbarello kick.

After another three-and-out, North Stokes got the punt just out to midfield.

Smith picked up 20 yards on a run. Stroup completed a pass to the 6. He then ran the ball twice himself to score with 7:14 left in the first half. The extra point was blocked to make it 26-0.

After another touchback, Hill and Smith got into the backfield and caused the ball carrier to try to escape by going backward. They caught the runner all the way back at the 11-yard line. On the next play, Smith was chasing the quarterback who retreated into his own end zone, then threw the ball away to avoid a sack.

The officials ruled intentional grounding in the end zone, which is an automatic safety.

With 5:59 left in the first half, the Bears led 28-0 and would get the ball back.

The kickoff from the 20-yard line surprised the Bears and went over everyone’s heads.

Smith, who had just made two great defensive plays, then backed up and retrieved the ball around his own 5-yard line. He started up the field, weaved to the right sideline and took off to the end zone for a 95-yard TD return. With a point-after, it was 35-0 with 5: 43 left in the half.

After a string of touchbacks, Tumbarello’s kick was short enough to be returned, and the Vikings got the ball out to their 36. This is when Jacob Murray broke loose up the right sideline in front of his own bench and looked like he would have a score.

Matthew Reales chased him down and tackled the runner at the 11-yard line after a 53-yard carry, saving a touchdown.

After three runs, North Stokes had made it to the 4 with a fourth-and-3 play. The Bears made the stop and forced a turnover on downs.

With the clock inside three minutes, the Bears struck quickly on a pass play up the right seam to Hill for 46 yards to the Bears’ 49-yard line.

Nathan Nance then ripped off a 35-yard run to the 16-yard line. Two more runs for Nance reached the 6 and another first down. Then Stroup passed to Josh Penn for a 6-yard TD with just 8 seconds left in the quarter. With a kick, it was 42-0.

With a 40-point lead in the second half, the referees would institute a running clock under the mercy rule.

This would allow Mount Airy to control the ball for the entire third quarter.

After a penalty backed the Bears up for a third and 13, Stroup hit Hill for a 14-yard gain to the 31. The two would hook up for five catches and 93 yards on the night.

Nathan Nance rushed for 12 yards to the 43.

Stroup picked up 8 on a run.

Nance picked up 47 yards and came up just two yards shy of the end zone, but a holding penalty brought it back all the way to the Bears’ 44-yard line, a difference of 54 yards of field position.

Cameron Moore rushed for 7 yards to the 49-yard line, then Dalton Nance went 49 yards for a touchdown. However, this time a flag for an illegal shift cost the team a TD and moved the ball back to the Bears’ 46, another loss of 54 yards of field position.

One last pass to Hill to the 38-yard line got a first down. Then Stroup picked up 15 more himself to the 23 as the clock kept moving.

Then the Bears went to Cameron Moore for four straight carries. The first three took the ball from the 23 to the 1-yard line and the clock to the end of the third quarter. Then on the first snap of the fourth, Moore plunged across from a yard out to make it 49-0.

From there the Bears would coast until the clock ran out.

“I’m proud of our kids,” said coach Adkins. “Homecoming is a special time, and we just talked about doing what we were supposed to do, creating lasting memories, and I’m proud of their effort.”

“It’s another chance to prove ourselves and get better and makes strides to where we want to be here in a few weeks.

“We played a lot of young kids tonight. We had some guys that stepped in and did a good job for us — even early in the game. The more those young guys can get on the field and give us solid minutes, the better we’re going to be in the long run.”

Both teams went into the game with a 4-2 record and giving up 25-26 points per game, but the Bears showed they were clearly the better team on this night.

The Bears credited Smith with eight carries for 57 yards, Stroup six carries for 70 yards, Moore six carries for 40 TDs, and four for 57 yards from Nathan Nance.

On Friday the Bears travel to South Stokes. Both teams are 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwest Conference.

Mount Airy’s Johnathan Smith (6) returns a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the first half of Friday’s game against North Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Smith-KO-return.jpg Mount Airy’s Johnathan Smith (6) returns a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the first half of Friday’s game against North Stokes. Jeff Linville | The News QB Zeb Stroup picks up 35 yards to the 10-yard line in the first quarter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Long-QB-run.jpg QB Zeb Stroup picks up 35 yards to the 10-yard line in the first quarter. Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy’s Jaedon Hill (12) catches a seam pass and goes 46 yards from the 3-yard line to nearly midfield. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Jaedon-Hill-catch.jpg Mount Airy’s Jaedon Hill (12) catches a seam pass and goes 46 yards from the 3-yard line to nearly midfield. Jeff Linville | The News Jaedon Hill, left and Johnathan Smith (6) trap the runner in the backfield, who tried to turn away and lost nine yards. That play contributed to a forced safety on the next play. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Defensive-stop.jpg Jaedon Hill, left and Johnathan Smith (6) trap the runner in the backfield, who tried to turn away and lost nine yards. That play contributed to a forced safety on the next play. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.