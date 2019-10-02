Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy's School of Hard Knox team for the 2019 WCJJO World Championships are, front row from left, Magnum Evans, Jayme Tenney and Finley Baird; back row, Travis Watson, Chuck Adams, sensei Mickey Heath, Chris Tenney and Aydan Eads. -

ORLANDO, Fla. — Time stood still as members of the School of Hard Knox Dojo made their entrance at the World Council of Jujitsu Organization (WCJJO) World Championships.

For a moment, nothing else in the entire world mattered. Goosebumps covered the bodies of six competitors, a few coaches and a medic that didn’t have a chance to sit and rest during the entire tournament. These goosebumps weren’t caused by nervousness, though, but rather excitement.

Draped in red, white and blue, members of the dojo slowly snapped back to reality as the national anthem played, proving empirically that they weren’t in fact dreaming. The WCJJO Championships were finally a reality for competitors that spent months, years and, for some, decades perfecting a craft that they likened more to a lifestyle.

Sport jujitsu’s popularity has increased vastly in the past three decades. Not only does sport jujitsu have a growing presence in Surry County, but now some of the most talented competitors in the world call Mount Airy home – and they have the hardware to prove it.

Mount Airy’s School of Hard Knox Dojo, ran by sensei Mickey Heath, proudly represented the United States in the WCJJO World Championships back in August. The dojo returned to Mount Airy with a combined 18 medals thanks to the efforts of Chris Tenney, Aydan Eads, Travis Watson, Magnum Evans, Finley Baird and Jayme Tenney.

Competitors took part in all kinds of events including a team championship, demonstration team event, individual sport jujitsu championships and individual grappling championships. Each match consisted of two rounds of two minutes each with a one minute break in-between rounds.

“All I ask from any of my students or anybody from the School of Hard Knox is to do the best you can do and don’t ever quit,” Heath said. “If you do that, you will go far in whatever you do. That’s what I told them at the championships. Whether you finish first or dead last, as long as you leave everything out on the mat … that’s all I can ask of anybody. That’s the way I want them to approach life.”

Below is the full list of medals won by the School of Hard Knox. Each member also had an opportunity to speak about his or her experience in the competition.

Chris Tenney, gold medal Demonstration Team (with Aydan Eads and Jayme Tenney), silver medal in sparring (Adult Open Division):

“The best part for me was, of course, walking out to the national anthem behind professor Tony Maynard, Sensei Heath and our coaches Barry Broughton and Shawn Chilton. It’s an honor to represent the School of Hard Knox, Mount Airy and the United States. For these young people, watching them go at it and seeing the look in their eyes they looked like they won a million dollars and that made it all worth it.”

Chris also spoke about his daughter, Jayme Tenney, who won the following: gold medal Demonstration Team (with Chris and Aydan), silver medals in self-defense and sparring (both Youth Open Division), bronze medal in grappling (Youth Open Division).

“I’m very proud and humbled, too. She has a natural talent for martial arts. We had her doing different things trying to find her niche, and she kind of fell into this. It’s also helped her in different aspects of life like school and with her siblings at home trying to be a good example.”

Aydan Eads, gold medal Demonstration Team (with Chris and Jayme), gold medal in sparring (Open Division), silver medals in sparring (Team USA) and Team Competition:

“I think probably the best part was, like Chris said, walking out with the team. It was really awesome to see the number of competitors we had; the U.S. just kind of had this presence as soon as we walked on the mat. That was really cool to experience. The biggest and best part of it was to know that everyone who was there deserved to be there and earned their spot. So, it was really special to see and kind of compare and measure yourself against people from around the world.”

Travis Watson, Bronze Medal in Grappling, Bronze Medal in Sparring (Youth Open Division):

“Like they said, the best part was walking out there and showing up all the other teams. It was really fun to fight against the other U.S. teams and the other countries, to see what they did and what they practiced. I’d love to do this again.”

Magnum Evans, silver medals in self-defense, grappling, sparring (all in the Youth Open Division):

“It was a really good experience because it was different and it was a world competition. I will probably never get an experience to do that again. It was really fun and exciting to walk out and compete with the team. It was like a normal tournament but bigger.”

Finley Baird, silver medals in self-defense, grappling, sparring (all in Youth Open Division):

“It was fun and exciting. I was really nervous because I had to fight this kid from Britain, and he was difficult. He was taller, bigger and stronger than me.”

Eddie Inman also qualified for the World Championships, but was unable to compete due to an injury.

Chuck Adams, the team’s medic, also gave his thoughts on the weekend: “It’s an experience unlike anything else I’ve ever had. Walking in for those opening ceremonies, the electricity, seeing all those athletes. … It was amazing seeing everybody and seeing the young kids get out there and enjoy it and smiling and putting everything they had in it.”

“I was very proud of them,” Heath said. “I have a very special place in my heart for all of my students. When they do well, it’s not because of me, it’s because of how hard they worked.”

This isn’t Heath’s first experience in the World Championships, having previously competed and coached at the international level. But this being his first time back in almost two decades made the experience even more special, with his wife Sandra saying the competitors “are almost like children.”

“There were several times I went off the mat and had tears in my eyes because of how good they did,” the sensei said. “This is probably the largest contingency I’ve ever been a part of. I’m proud to see where they are now.”

The group arrived in Orlando on Aug. 6, a Tuesday. Although the tournaments didn’t start until Saturday, Heath wanted his students to have time to adjust to the different environment.

The days leading up to the competitions were tense according to Heath. Teams were busy scouting in every way, taking note of size, speed, strengths and weaknesses. Tensions were high because no one wanted to make a mistake after such a long road to competition.

“I think that for most people there it’s not just about that one week,” Aydan said. “Everybody has put multiple months into training and, like sensei said, spending time away from friends and family and whatever else. It made it really special to have all that time working come together and pay off.”

Once the championships were over it was like a different world. The tension between teams diminished and a huge celebration was held.

“The banquet afterwards, other than the actual fighting, is the most fun part because everybody is buddies now,” Heath said. “You’ve got in there and swapped blows and sweat and you’ve thrown each other around and the coaches have been tense competing against one another. Afterwards, it feels like a weight has been lifted and you’re like, ‘Well now I can be Mickey Heath and you can be my buddy and not just my competitor.’ That’s the cool thing about the martial arts.”

Now that many of the competitors have a taste of the World Championship, the countdown to the 2021 event has already begun.

Mount Airy’s School of Hard Knox team for the 2019 WCJJO World Championships are, front row from left, Magnum Evans, Jayme Tenney and Finley Baird; back row, Travis Watson, Chuck Adams, sensei Mickey Heath, Chris Tenney and Aydan Eads. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0259-3-_filtered.jpg Mount Airy’s School of Hard Knox team for the 2019 WCJJO World Championships are, front row from left, Magnum Evans, Jayme Tenney and Finley Baird; back row, Travis Watson, Chuck Adams, sensei Mickey Heath, Chris Tenney and Aydan Eads. Cory Smith | The News

Hard Knox Dojo competes in Worlds

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith