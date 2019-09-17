Central serves it up

Cory Smith | The News Madison Goins (6) led the Golden Eagles with 10 service aces in Tuesday’s win over North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Ashley Hall records one of Surry Central’s 115 total attacks in Tuesday’s match - Cory Smith | The News Kyra Stanley rises for an attack in the second set of Tuesday’s match at Surry Central. -

DOBSON — The Surry Central Golden Eagles hold on to the top spot in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference by defeating North Surry 3-1.

The 2018 Eagles made history by earning the team’s first win over North in more than a decade. A year later, North Surry becomes the fourth conference team to be bested by Brittany Tolbert’s squad as part of Central’s undefeated campaign in Western Piedmont 2A competition.

Surry Central took a lead at 7-6 out of the gate and didn’t look back over the first two sets, winning both by scores of 25-16 and 25-15. The Lady Eagles looked like they were headed for a sweep by taking a 5-0 lead in the third set, but the Hounds resisted. Shane Slate’s team posted a match-high 11 kills on 36 attacks in the third set while committing just three attacking errors. This allowed the Greyhounds to overcome an early deficit and win the set 26-24. North Surry led 20-18 in the third set before the Eagles scored the final seven points to secure the victory.

It all started at the service line for the Lady Eagles. Surry Central finished with 21 service aces in Tuesday’s match. Five different players recorded at least two aces, led by Madison Goins with 10.

This wasn’t to say that the Eagles front line didn’t carry it share of the load. A kill from Ashley Hall gave Central its first lead of the night at 7-6 in the first set. From there, an ace from Jaylyn Templeton and a dump by Goins forced a North Surry timeout.

Jesi Shelnutt ended the Eagles’ run with a booming attack. It didn’t throw Central off track, though, as the home team took a 21-9 lead. Aniya Joyce, who led the Greyhounds with 24 total attacks, rallied the Hounds with a pair of kills and a block that helped cut the lead to 21-15. Central put an end to the Hounds by scoring four of the next five points to win 25-16.

Goins and Mia McMillen each recorded an ace in the early going of the second set to give Central a 7-3 lead. Joyce and Delaney Fulk joined forced for a Greyhound block to give life to the visitors, but once again found themselves struggling once the serve went back to Surry Central.

The Eagles lead grew to 12-5 with Templeton at the service line. When serves were returned, McMillen and Goins made sure to send the ball back to North Surry with some speed.

Kyra Stanley recorded her first of three kills out of North timeout, but it proved to be just one of three attacks from the team in the second set. The Eagles, meanwhile, sent kill after kill on the way to a 25-15 set win.

Goins served the Eagles to a 5-0 lead in the third set in what looked to be the final one. However, the Greyhounds slowly got back into the match before taking their first lead since the first set at 12-11. Shelnutt brought the hammer down and the girls in blue in gray were re-energized. Joyce, Shelnutt and Stanley helped the Lady Hounds send 36 attacks in the third set alone after posting a combined 42 in the first two sets.

North Surry appeared to have the set clinched at 24-20. Central regained the serve and Abigail Johnson served the Eagles to a 24-24 tie. After a timeout, Central committed a service error and then an attack error, allowing North to take the third set 26-24.

North came into the fourth set and took a 4-1 lead. Despite the efforts of Surry Central, the Hounds maintained a four-point lead until leading 13-9. After trading points, a kill from McMillen, who totaled 18 of Central’s 42 kills, led to a run that would tie the score at 15-15.

Shelnutt kept the lead alive by going back-to-back with a tip and an attack to force a Central timeout. Central won two of the next three points before a kill from McMillen began to turn the tides. A pair of attacking errors from North and a block from McMillen gave the Eagles their first lead of the set.

Central committed an error out of a Greyhound timeout, but it would be the final North Surry point of the night. Fulk dove twice on the ensuing play but it wasn’t enough to keep the serve away from Central. Then, Goins hit her final ace and it was followed by a Jordyn Coe block that rocked the gym. Central held on for a 25-20 win to take the match 3-1.

Surry Central (9-3, 4-0) remains tied with West Stokes (10-1, 4-0) for the top spot in the conference. Defending champion Forbush (6-5, 4-1) isn’t far behind. Surry Central can stay tied with West with a win on Thursday at Walkertown (3-7, 1-4). North Surry (3-9, 2-3) looks to make up some ground against Carver (0-8, 0-4) on Thursday.

Eagles defeat North to stay undefeated in WPAC

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

